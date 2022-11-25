Amid Qatar's FIFA World Cup controversy, Tom Brady's ex-wife Gisele Bundchen was concerned when Brazil played host

Tom Brady's ex-wife and supermodel Gisele Bundchen is no stranger to headlines, personal or otherwise. After being in the fashion industry for decades, Bundchen has earned herself a name as one of the world's top models. Not only is Bundchen known for her work, she is also known for taking part in significant events around the world.

The 2016 Rio Olympics, which saw the now-42-year-old walk an extended runway, was one such event. Although Bundchen was proud to represent her country, she was aware of the issues and worries that surrounded the event.

This year, the FIFA World Cup in Qatar has experienced its own set of controversies. Just like Brazil, Qatar was deemed a controversial host for the massive event. Not only did they host the World Cup in 2014, they also hosted the Olympics in 2016. Some problems included insufficient infrastructure, poverty and political issues.

While the scenarios are different this year, Bundchen did share some of her views on a similar topic.

The Brazilian model had a lot to say, particularly about the 2014 World Cup, with Tom Brady there to support her. Bundchen addressed some of the concerns during interviews and in her book, Lessons: 'My Path to a Meaningful Life.' She wrote:

“When I was asked to take part in the opening ceremonies of the 2014 FIFA World Cup, I was torn. Like a lot of Brazilians, I believed Brazil could have used the money being spent on stadiums and running tracks for other, more urgently needed things, like improving hospitals, schools, and the infrastructure. No one believed Brazil could host a successful Olympics ceremony. As a result, I was apprehensive about the whole situation.”

Despite the doubts, Bundchen was proud of her runway. Here's what she said to People:

“This is for sure the longest runway I have ever walked in my life and by far with the most amount of people watching, so it is a little nerve-wracking I must say. This is a very special moment for my country and I am humbled that they invited me to be a part of such a special celebration.”

Throughout the years, Bundchen has continued to give back in her own way, be it with her books or the various organizations she supports.

How Tom Brady supported Gisele Bundchen during the Rio Olympics controversy

Opening Ceremony Rio 2016 Olympic Games

After the opening ceremony was over, people criticized Bundchen's entire walk. They were unhappy with how things turned out, with some hoping for others to represent the country.

Tom Brady, who was there to cheer on his now ex-wife, posted an encouraging message for her.

"Gisele, words can't describe how proud I was to watch you represent your country. I love you."

Tom Brady even translated the message to Portuguese, helping local readers understand him better. This was a direct result of people referring to the entire catwalk as dumb, wondering why it was there and unnecessarily long.

Regardless of the criticism, Bundchen remains proud of her feat and her country. She keeps her head above it all.

