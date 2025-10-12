  • home icon
  Amid trade rumors, A.J. Brown drops cryptic post with reports of Howie Roseman shipping Eagles WR intensifying

Amid trade rumors, A.J. Brown drops cryptic post with reports of Howie Roseman shipping Eagles WR intensifying

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Oct 12, 2025 05:54 GMT
Philadelphia Eagles v New York Giants - Source: Getty
Amid trade rumors, A.J. Brown drops cryptic post with reports of Howie Roseman shipping Eagles WR intensifying

A.J. Brown has not been having a great time on the field this season. In six games, the wide receiver has recorded just 274 yards and one touchdown receiving. Apart from this, there have been speculations about the Philadelphia Eagles GM, Howie Roseman, trading the three-time Pro Bowler amid rising tensions with the offense.

On Saturday, A.J. Brown shared a cryptic post on social media. Despite the noise surrounding a potential trade, he shared snippets of himself flaunting the Eagles jersey. The wide receiver also shared a Bible verse that read:

"In my distress I prayed to the LORD and the LORD answered me and set me free. The LORD is for me, so I will have no fear. What can mere people do to me? Yes, the LORD is for me; he will help me. I will look in triumph at those who hate me. It is better to take refuge in the LORD than to trust in princes."
A.J. Brown began his NFL journey with the Tennessee Titans in 2019. In April 2022, he was traded to the Eagles. The wide receiver had signed a four-year deal worth $100 million. In April 2024, they provided him with another three-year extension worth $96 million.

During the 2024 season, Brown recorded 1,079 yards and seven touchdowns receiving in the regular season. He won his first Lombardi trophy with the team after the Eagles secured a 40-22 victory over the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

Ryan Clark warns A.J. Brown over denying players only meeting with Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley

As per reports, A.J. Brown, Jalen Hurts, and Saquon Barkley held a private meeting to discuss future plans amid growing concerns. Before the game against the Giants, the quarterback had provided some context about what discussions took place in this meeting.

However, when the media approached A.J. Brown, he refused to give a straightforward answer. NFL analyst Ryan Clark warned the wide receiver about holding out from the media.

"I don't get what you think is going to come from answering that way," Clark said on ESPN's 'First Take' on Friday. "When you obviously know when the reporters come to you or the media comes to you to ask about a meeting that you know you had, it's because they already know you had it."
"To say I don't recall something that happened that week, whether it did or didn't happen, is now you playing in the face of the media. ... When you play in the face of the media, they gonna mess with your life. They're gonna mess with your career. They're gonna make it difficult to function."
The Eagles next face the Minnesota Vikings on Oct.19.

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Edited by Priyam Hazarika
