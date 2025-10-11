"I think Howie Roseman moves him": A.J. Brown trade rumors heat up amid Eagles WR denying private meeting with Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley

Trade speculation surrounding A.J. Brown gained traction on Saturday. This is after an AFC general manager told "The Athletic’s" Dianna Russini that the Philadelphia Eagles could consider offers before the league’s Nov. 4 deadline. The comment hinted that manager Howie Roseman might explore a deal if the value outweighed Brown’s current role in the offense.
Brown, who signed a three-year, $96 million extension with Philadelphia in April 2024, remains one of the NFL’s highest-paid wideouts. Quarterback Jalen Hurts and running back Saquon Barkley have been central figures in the recent locker-room chatter that continues to swirl around the team.
The remarks came in Russini’s Saturday report, following Philadelphia’s 34-17 loss to the New York Giants on Thursday. This defeat dropped the defending Super Bowl champions to 4-2 on the season.
“I think Howie (Roseman) moves him," a AFC general manager told "The Athletic". "It would have to be for the right player or pick, but (a trade) wouldn’t surprise me. Howie likes deals, especially if a player’s value overrides how Brown is being used.”
Reports about tension among offensive leaders intensified earlier in the week. A.J. Brown later confirmed on X that he briefly spoke with teammates near their cars, clarifying his post-game remark that he did not “recall a meeting.”
A.J. Brown doesn’t look "frustrated or mad, he looks indifferent"
One league official told Dianna Russini that A.J. Brown’s demeanor has shifted in recent weeks, describing the receiver as disengaged rather than upset.
"Brown doesn't look frustrated or mad, he looks indifferent. And that's not a good place to be," one league source told Russini.
Through six games, Brown has 25 receptions for 274 yards, with one touchdown. His only touchdown was in Week 1 against the Rams, but his play has gone up and down since then.
Earlier reporting from "The Athletic" noted that both A.J. Brown and fellow receiver DeVonta Smith had voiced frustration about limited red-zone opportunities. The distribution inside the 20 remains a major talking point as the Eagles’ offense struggles to find rhythm.
Jalen Hurts emphasized accountability and teamwork, while Saquon Barkley said improvement requires sustained effort, not a single discussion.
The Eagles have been outscored 51-14 after halftime in their last three outings, a skid that includes Hurts’ first interception of the season, a pick-six that sealed Thursday’s loss. Rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart and the Giants exploited a defense missing standout tackle Jalen Carter, exposing fatigue on both sides of the ball.
