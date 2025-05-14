Amid waiting for $15,000,000 extension, James Cook drops 1-word reaction to Derrick Henry's $30,000,000 Ravens contract

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook reacted to Derrick Henry's new contract extension with the Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday. This comes as Cook remains locked in contract discussions with the Bills.

Ad

Cook is entering the final year of his rookie deal, and Henry secured a two-year $30 million extension.

Cook's reaction came via X shortly after Bleacher Report posted Henry's extension agreement with Baltimore. The timing proved significant as Cook continues his push for a new contract.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Congrats!" Cook tweeted.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Reports have suggested Cook seeks approximately $15 million per season from the Bills, a figure the organization has hesitated to meet despite his breakout performance.

James Cook breaks his silence on contract disagreements

AFC Championship Game: Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Getty

James Cook addressed his contract situation while appearing at a Pro-Am poker tournament in Las Vegas.

Ad

"However it works out, it works out," Cook said on April 13, via Pokernews. "I mean, I just make sure the business is a business, and just do whatever I can to always be there for my teammates, and however it works out, it works out. And then we go play football."

When pressed about a potential holdout, Cook showed reluctance to discuss specifics publicly.

Ad

"I necessarily don't want to talk about it right now, because it's like, it's something I want to hold in to myself," Cook said. "I just let the business take care of the business.

Cook has become an offensive anchor for Buffalo in recent seasons. Following his 2023 campaign, when he ran for 1,122 yards and two scores, he took his game to another level in 2024, running for 1,009 yards and 16 scores. His passing skills added to his worth, gaining 258 yards and two touchdowns via the pass last year.

Ad

Most impressively, Cook equaled Derrick Henry's league-high 19 touchdowns in 2024 while getting the ball close to 100 fewer times. This efficiency has made Cook one of the NFL's most efficient backs heading into his fourth year.

According to Spotrac, Cook's market value is around $10.2 million per year on a multi-year contract. However, Henry's new deal might increase that figure, providing Cook's agents with new negotiating power with Buffalo.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane publicly admitted that there have been talks but did not commit to a time frame. He had earlier indicated the team was not ready to sign Cook to an extension before the NFL draft and could not confirm they would be done with it ahead of the 2025 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.