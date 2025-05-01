Bills GM Brandon Beane delivers his verdict on James Cook's contract situation 

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane isn't concerned about James Cook's contract.

Cook is the Bills' starting running back, but he's entering the final year of his deal. He has been vocal in saying he wants to get paid, but Beane isn't worried about that and expects Cook to be at training camp.

“You’d love for everyone to be here,” Beane said to Tyler Dunne of Go Long, via NBC Sports. “Who wouldn’t? You’d love them to be around and start forming that bond. But James is working. I know he’s down there training in South Florida. He’s working. First of all, he’s competitive. And sure, everyone wants to get paid and he knows he’s got to still show he’s James Cook — the guy we saw — if he wants to get that pay day. Either from us or someone else. That’s any player that doesn’t currently have their contract extensions yet.”

Cook is set to earn $5.21 million in 2025 before becoming a UFA in 2026. The running back has wanted a long-term deal done, so he has some insurance going into this season, but that hasn't been the case so far.

Yet, even without a contract done, Beane is confident Cook will be a big part of the Bills' 2025 roster.

James Cook didn't report to the Bills' voluntary offseason program

With James Cook in the final year of his deal, he has been seeking a long-term deal to get paid.

With that, when Buffalo held their voluntary offseason program, Cook didn't report.

"ICYMI: Buffalo Pro-Bowl running back James Cook did not report to the start of the Bills’ voluntary offseason program. Cook is heading into the final year of his rookie contract and would like a new deal," Schefter reported.

Cook's brother, Dalvin, has called for James to earn $20 million per season and be one of the NFL's highest-paid running backs.

Cook was selected 63rd overall in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Georgia. He's become the Bills' starting running back and one of the best running backs in the NFL.

Last season, Cook had a stellar year rushing for 1,009 yards and a career-high 16 touchdowns. He added 258 receiving yards and 2 receiving touchdowns.

Cook is a two-time Pro Bowler.

