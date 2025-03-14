Amon-Ra St. Brown drops 1-word reaction to Lions re-signing Tim Patrick in free agency

Star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has voiced his enthusiasm after the Detroit Lions re-signed veteran wide receiver Tim Patrick for the 2025 season. The signing is reported to be worth as much as $4 million for one year.

Two-time First-Team All-Pro St. Brown and Patrick were a formidable duo in the high-scoring Detroit offense last season. Patrick was the Lions' third receiver behind St. Brown and Jameson Williams during the Lions' march to a franchise-high 15 victories.

St. Brown reposted a news story breaking Patrick's re-signing on his Instagram Stories on Friday:

"Oouuuwee," St. Brown posted in his Instagram Story.

Amon-Ra St. Brown's IG Story

Tim Patrick missed both the 2022 and 2023 seasons with two significant injuries (torn ACL, torn Achilles). Patrick first signed with Detroit's practice squad after being cut by the Denver Broncos during final roster cuts.

Tim Patrick's return bolsters Lions' offense strength

Lions team reporter reported that Tim Patrick had already issued a "social media plea" to stay with the team before the new contract was signed on Friday. Signed initially to the practice squad, Patrick worked his way onto the active roster by Week 2 and eventually started nine games.

His work – 33 receptions for 394 yards and three scores in 16 games – established him as the Lions' third receiving threat.

At 6-foot-4 and 212 pounds, he is the lone Lions wide receiver over 6-foot-1. That extra height comes in handy close to the goal line. This was evidenced when Tim Patrick hauled in two touchdowns against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football.

The re-signing keeps things intact for an offense that ranked first in the NFL for scoring in 2024. Detroit brings back all eight of its leading pass-catchers from last season. They include St. Brown (115 catches), tight end Sam LaPorta (60), Williams (58), running back Jahmyr Gibbs (52), running back David Montgomery (36), Patrick, Kalif Raymond (17), and tight end Brock Wright (13).

Although Patrick had two full seasons missing before he came to the Lions, his 2024 play earned him a sixth-place finish in the Comeback Player of the Year balloting. He will look to help Detroit build on what was a very successful season as the franchise aims for its first Super Bowl win.

