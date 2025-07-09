Amon-Ra St. Brown' girlfriend Brooklyn Adams takes blame for Lions WR's symbolic jersey number mix-up in Netflix’s Quarterback S2

The Detroit Lions drafted Amon-Ra St. Brown in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL draft. The wide receiver chose the No.14 jersey while playing for the team. However, his girlfriend, Brooklyn Adams, has shared the real story about how the WR ended up with this number.
In Season 2 of the Netflix series 'Quarterback', Amon-Ra St. Brown's girlfriend reveals the backstory behind his jersey. The 3x Pro Bowler wanted to wear the number of the WRs drafted before him. However, Brooklyn Adams ended up miscalculating that number.
NFL insider Jordan Schultz shared a clip from the show where Brooklyn Adams opens up about her mistake.
"You know what, he'll never admit this, but he asked me to count the amount of receivers before him and that was gonna be his number, and I messed up," Adams said. "And it's not 14 and I told him it was 14. And so that's why he's 14."
Amon-Ra St. Brown then shared the story in his own words.
"This is early like right after I got drafted," Brown said. "I was like sure let's do it. And then I recounted and I was like that's not the right number. It was actually 16 receivers."
The number 16 is currently worn by Lions quarterback Jared Goff. Despite not getting his desired jersey number, the wide receiver has been impressive for the team.
In April 2024, the Lions decided to give St. Brown a four-year extension worth $120 million. Last season, he tallied 1,263 yards and 12 TDs in the regular season while the Lions qualified for the playoffs. Unfortunately, they lost to the Washington Commanders in the divisional round, ending the season with a 15-2 record.
Amon-Ra St. Brown gives back to the community by hosting Youth Football Camp in his hometown
On July 12, Amon-Ra St. Brown and his brother Equanimeous will be returning to their hometown of Santa Ana. They will host the 4th annual St. Browns Brothers Youth Football Camp.
This camp will give kids aged between 7-14 a chance to train with the NFL WR brothers and learn the game from them. The Lions' WR opened up about his excitement to be able to train the youth in his hometown.
"This camp means a lot to us because we grew up right here in Orange County," Brown said. "We want kids to see what's possible when you work hard and believe in yourself."
The registration for the youth football camp is priced at $50. It will be held at Mater Dei High School from 9 am to 1 pm.
