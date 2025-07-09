Amon-Ra St. Brown' girlfriend Brooklyn Adams takes blame for Lions WR's symbolic jersey number mix-up in Netflix’s Quarterback S2

The Detroit Lions drafted Amon-Ra St. Brown in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL draft. The wide receiver chose the No.14 jersey while playing for the team. However, his girlfriend, Brooklyn Adams, has shared the real story about how the WR ended up with this number.

Ad

In Season 2 of the Netflix series 'Quarterback', Amon-Ra St. Brown's girlfriend reveals the backstory behind his jersey. The 3x Pro Bowler wanted to wear the number of the WRs drafted before him. However, Brooklyn Adams ended up miscalculating that number.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz shared a clip from the show where Brooklyn Adams opens up about her mistake.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"You know what, he'll never admit this, but he asked me to count the amount of receivers before him and that was gonna be his number, and I messed up," Adams said. "And it's not 14 and I told him it was 14. And so that's why he's 14."

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Amon-Ra St. Brown then shared the story in his own words.

"This is early like right after I got drafted," Brown said. "I was like sure let's do it. And then I recounted and I was like that's not the right number. It was actually 16 receivers."

The number 16 is currently worn by Lions quarterback Jared Goff. Despite not getting his desired jersey number, the wide receiver has been impressive for the team.

Ad

In April 2024, the Lions decided to give St. Brown a four-year extension worth $120 million. Last season, he tallied 1,263 yards and 12 TDs in the regular season while the Lions qualified for the playoffs. Unfortunately, they lost to the Washington Commanders in the divisional round, ending the season with a 15-2 record.

Amon-Ra St. Brown gives back to the community by hosting Youth Football Camp in his hometown

On July 12, Amon-Ra St. Brown and his brother Equanimeous will be returning to their hometown of Santa Ana. They will host the 4th annual St. Browns Brothers Youth Football Camp.

Ad

This camp will give kids aged between 7-14 a chance to train with the NFL WR brothers and learn the game from them. The Lions' WR opened up about his excitement to be able to train the youth in his hometown.

"This camp means a lot to us because we grew up right here in Orange County," Brown said. "We want kids to see what's possible when you work hard and believe in yourself."

The registration for the youth football camp is priced at $50. It will be held at Mater Dei High School from 9 am to 1 pm.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Detroit Lions Fans! Check out the latest Lions Schedule and dive into the Detroit Lions Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.