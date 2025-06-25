"That's why you're not on the team": Tyler Shough takes playful shots at Amon-Ra St. Brown's brother after being cut by Saints

Rookie quarterback Tyler Shough is already defending more than just the Saints’ playbook; he’s standing up for the city of New Orleans itself. The newly drafted signal-caller turned a light-hearted jab into an interesting moment. He responded to former Saints wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown's criticism of the local food scene.
The exchange came during Shough’s appearance at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere on Tuesday, where St. Brown, now off the roster, described New Orleans cuisine as “overrated” and “regular.”
"Really?" Shough responded, looking directly at St. Brown. "Dude, maybe that's why you're not on the team anymore."
The room burst into laughter on that comment.
Equanimeous St. Brown, the older brother of Pro Bowl wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown, entered the league in 2018 as a sixth-round pick by the Green Bay Packers. He spent four seasons in Green Bay before brief stints in Chicago and New Orleans.
Most of his contributions came on special teams and as depth at receiver. He was released from the Saints on Aug. 27.
Off the field, Equanimeous has found more consistent traction. Alongside his younger brother, he co-hosts the "St. Brown Brothers" podcast.
Tyler Shough embraces New Orleans culture beyond football
Tyler Shough may be new to the Saints, but he’s wasting no time embracing the region’s culture. His first meal in New Orleans? A platter of charbroiled oysters at Drago’s, which he later tried his hand at preparing himself. He’s also made stops at Chophouse New Orleans, among other local favorites.
On the football front, Shough is firmly in the running for the Saints’ starting quarterback job following Derek Carr’s retirement. Drafted 40th in the second round, the 25-year-old was a surprising pick in a class that featured names like Shedeur Sanders and Jaxson Dart. But early buzz out of OTAs has been positive.
Still, Shough’s Saints chapter hasn’t fully started. He’s among a handful of second-rounders yet to sign a rookie deal, reportedly holding out for a fully guaranteed contract.
According to CBS Sports’ Joel Corry, Shough’s negotiations have contributed to the current logjam in second-round signings. With training camp opening July 22, the clock is ticking.
The Saints' quarterback room also includes fellow rookie Spencer Rattler, who has drawn praise this offseason, and Jake Haener, who’s been limited by injuries.
