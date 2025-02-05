Amon-Ra St. Brown gives NSFW response about Myles Garrett's trade for $35,713,386 Lions star

On Wednesday, the Detroit Lions' offseason entered an interesting turn when their wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown addressed Myles Garrett's trade rumors. Former Michigan WR Braylon Edwards suggested trading Aidan Hutchinson for Garrett.

Myles Garrett, the Cleveland Browns star defensive end, had already requested a trade. In a heartfelt statement, Garrett expressed his desire to compete for a Super Bowl;

"The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton," he wrote in his statement (Feb 3), "it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl."

Edwards boldly suggested a one-for-one trade, comparing it to the Luka Dončić and Anthony Davis trade scenario. His logic? Garrett is in his prime, while Hutchinson is still developing.

"You talking about Myles Garrett in his prime, and still in his prime, or Aidan Hutchinson and maybe he'll come back and be this player?" Edwards argued (Feb 4).

WR Amon St. Brown delivered a dismissal when asked about potential trades on his "St. Brown" podcast on Wednesday.

"I don't how does it usually work," St. Brown said. (0:53 onwards) "They usually trade draft picks right?.... F**k no... Aidan's not going anywhere. He's about to get locked up in in two, in three months."

Aidan Hutchinson was on the cusp of winning Defensive Player of the Year before a devastating leg injury in October. The Lions's franchise-best 14-win season was partially derailed by his absence, ultimately losing to the Washington Commanders in the Divisional Round.

The Lions' defensive future amidst Aidan Hutchinson's situation

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson. (Credits: IMAGN)

Before his injury, Hutchinson led the league with 7.5 sacks. At just 24 years old, the $35,713,386 Lions star represents the future of Detroit's defensive strategy.

Garrett's credentials are impressive. He's unquestionably elite: a four-time First-team All-Pro, a six-time Pro Bowler and the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year. However, the Browns have consistently failed to build a competitive team around him, reaching the playoffs just twice in eight seasons.

The Lions see Hutchinson differently. They're not looking to replace their young star but to build around him. The franchise believes he hasn't even entered his prime, making the trade suggestion not just unlikely, but seemingly not happening.

