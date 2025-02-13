Amon-Ra St. Brown did not make it to Super Bowl LIX as the Detroit Lions lost to the Washington Commanders in the Divisional Round. But he did get to watch Kendrick Lamar's halftime mini-concert, and he barely liked it.

Speaking with his brothers (and fellow wide receivers) Equanimeous and Osiris on their eponymous podcast, the multiple-time Pro Bowler said (segment starts at 01:40):

“From the game to the halftime performance, I thought it was whack.”

Later, he explained (starts at 3:19):

“Out of 10, I give him a 6... That ‘Not Like Us,’ I like the way he brought that in, like, ‘Oh you can't do it, I'm going to get sued,’ they came back to it, that was dope. SZA coming out, was one of the hardest parts, like, she killed it. I don't know if she was even singing, but she did a good job, and then the ending was good, But the whole first half was trash to me.”

Amon-Ra St. Brown wants Lions to face Super Bowl champions Eagles in 2025 season opener

The Philadelphia Eagles won the game 40-22 after overwhelming Patrick Mahomes and his Kansas City Chiefs' offense to the tune of six sacks (one leading to a lost fumble) and two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown by rookie cornerback Cooper DeJean).

Jalen Hurts was named the game's MVP leading the offense to a good performance - 17/22 attempts completed for 221 yards and 2 touchdowns against 1 interception and 11 rushes for another 72 yards and a touchdown.

Amon-Ra St. Brown wants to see a healthy Lions defense test him and his offensive core of Saquon Barkley, AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert in the first game of the 2025 season.

In that same episode, he said:

"You would see what our healthy defense, how that s--- operates."

Despite being the NFC's top seed, the Lions were greatly hampered by injuries to multiple key defensive stalwarts. The most consequential of them was a leg fracture to star pass rusher Aiden Hutchinson that became a major factor in their move for Za'Darius Smith before the trade deadline.

Other key players who suffered injuries during the season were linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez and cornerback Carlton Davis.

