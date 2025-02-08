Amon-Ra St. Brown takes issue with Patrick Mahomes haters doubting historic 3-peat

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has criticized the widespread negativity toward Patrick Mahomes. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback pursues NFL history with a potential third straight Super Bowl title.

St. Brown, who helped lead the Lions' resurgence this season, challenged critics during Friday's episode of "St. Brown Podcast."

"I don't know why everyone's hating on Mahomes, to not to get a 3-peat," St. Brown said. "Don't you want to see, like, history made?"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The conversation gains significance as Mahomes prepares to lead the Chiefs into Super Bowl 59 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Kansas City's remarkable run includes five Super Bowl appearances in six years, with a chance to accomplish what no NFL team has ever done — win three consecutive championships.

St. Brown's brother, Equanimeous St. Brown, provided context on the podcast to the widespread criticism. He compared Mahomes' situation to NBA legend LeBron James:

"If you're a great player great team, you either love them or hate them. There's like, no in-between... like for most fans, they either want to see him fall or want to see him succeed," EQ explained.

Patrick Mahomes is not bothered about haters

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs Press Conference (Source: Imagn)

Patrick Mahomes addressed the polarizing reactions during Thursday's media session. He recalled his experience as a Dallas Cowboys fan who disliked the New England Patriots dynasty:

"More than anything, I appreciate the greatness of the Patriots more now when I see how hard it was to do what they did," Mahomes said.

The Chiefs quarterback sees the criticism as a unifying force for his team:

"It kind of brings you closer together when people are rooting against you. You become a tighter brotherhood in that locker room," Mahomes added.

Amon-Ra St. Brown acknowledged some fans' resistance, particularly those supporting teams with multiple championships:

"I get it if you're a Brady fan or a team that has four Super Bowls, yeah, you don't want them to win, because they're going to have as many Super Bowls as you," he said.

The Chiefs remain focused despite the external noise. As Patrick Mahomes stated on Wednesday:

"We embrace who we are, and we believe we play the game the right way. We believe that we play with a lot of heart and a lot of passion for the game and then we win football games."

With three championships already, Patrick Mahomes stands one victory away from joining an elite company. Only three quarterbacks have won four Super Bowls: Tom Brady (7), Joe Montana (4) and Terry Bradshaw (4).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.