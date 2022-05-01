NFL analyst believes Cowboys don’t understand just how bad of an offseason they’ve had

The Dallas Cowboys have been at the center of quite a few interesting storylines this offseason. While some have stemmed from incidents off the field, we'll mainly be focusing on those that plague them directly on the gridiron.

Losing the likes of key players like Amari Cooper and Randy Gregory, the Cowboys stare at a much weakened roster. And NFL analyst Colin Cowherd on his podcast stated that fans are not aware of just how bad the situation is for them:

"A lot of production left them this offseason. Amari Cooper's 1,000 yards, one of the best route runners in the league. Randy Gregory is inconsistent, but when he's on, he is a handful. Cedric Wilson's one of the more interesting number three wide receivers in the NFL."

Cowherd even went after the side's first-round draft pick Tyler Smith, labeling him as a "project":

"They got a guard from Tulsa, who may be great. But I looked at all the draft stuff last night and he is considered to be a little bit of a project."

In the end, Cowherd stated that the problem isn't too complicated to understand. Despite losing premier talent in vital positions, the franchise has not done enough to fill in the gaps:

"In the NFL, you lose a ton of production and you don't bring any in. It's the problems not terribly complicated.”

They have had some success in the recent past in terms of first-round picks. In last year's edition of the draft, the franchise picked Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons with the 12th overall pick.

Cowboys executive claims franchise is not done yet with free agency

During a recent appearance on 105.3FM the Fan, Dallas Cowboys EVP and Director of Player Personnel Stephen Jones addressed the franchise's slow start in free agency and claimed that they were not done yet:

"We feel like we did do a good job in terms of signing for the most part players that we wanted and felt like we could keep under the current salary cap environment, and I do think that we were able to fill, for the most part — we're not done yet in free agency... We'll see what opportunities come up out there. But we feel like we can go into the draft pure again and pick the best players on our board."

There's still plenty of star-studded talent out there as free agents. Players like Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry, and Tyrann Mathieu are all players who can address multiple problems for the Cowboys.

