“This isn’t something that just came out of the blue” - NFL analyst blames Aaron Rodgers for Davante Adams’ exit

Davante Adams decided this off-season that he no longer wanted to be a part of the Green Bay Packers. He forced a trade out of Green Bay and joined the Las Vegas Raiders as they gave up their first and second-round picks in this year's draft to get him.

Many thought the move was a little odd, as the Packers were able to successfully retain quarterback Aaron Rodgers. One of the things the Packers needed to do to keep Rodgers was retain Adams, but he simply didn't want to be there anymore.

Mike Florio spoke about the trade on Pro Football Talk Live and thinks this is something that didn't come out of the blue.

Florio said:

“The one thing they have in common is the fake country accent that pops out from time to time without warning. But Rodgers is more aloof. Rodgers is more distant. Rodgers is more private."

He continued:

"I don't care what anyone says. It's obvious to me that Rodgers did not have a good feel for the mindset of Davante Adams before Rodgers committed to staying with the Packers or he would have known that this is it. That Davante Adams wants to go back to Las Vegas."

He went further:

"This isn't something that just came out of the blue that he's been hiding for eight years again, if Aaron Rodgers is as smart as he thinks he is."

Florio added:

"I think he wanted to play for the Raiders at some point. He talks way too much about the Raiders and Las Vegas. And, you know he really likes Derek Carr and we just need to be sensitive to this."

He concluded by saying:

"I think he was caught off guard by what happened. It's a testament to the absence of a true personal relationship with Davante Adams. He has Randall Cobb, he was able to get Randall Cobb back, his buddy. I just get the impression that maybe he and Davante never had the kind of connection that Adams and Carr established fairly immediately at Fresno State."

Davante Adams reunites with Derek Carr at the Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders Mandatory Minicamp

There's nowhere else the receiver would have rather been traded to. He specifically wanted to be traded to the Raiders to reunite with his college teammate and quarterback, Derek Carr.

At Fresno State, the two were made a monster of a duo. In their two seasons together, they combined for 233 catches, 3,031 yards, and 38 touchdowns.

PFF @PFF The Derek Carr + Davante Adams connection @FresnoStateFB was ELITE The Derek Carr + Davante Adams connection @FresnoStateFB was ELITE 🔥 https://t.co/tM1GdX9NSM

It will be interesting to see the numbers the duo are able to put up in the NFL as teammates.

The Raiders come into the 2022 season with a lot on the line. They have not won the AFC West since 2002, a fact their rivals are quick to remember. The West has been ruled by the Kansas City Chiefs for six consecutive seasons and before that, the Denver Broncos for five years. Since the Raiders' last division title, the San Diego (now Los Angeles) Chargers have also won it five times too.

The AFC West is slated to be the toughest division in the entire NFL in 2022. With Russell Wilson now leading the Broncos, each franchise fancies their chances at the division and you could make a case for any of them making the Super Bowl.

With such tough competition, Adams and Carr will have to rekindle their college form quickly in order to power past their division rivals. It will be fascinating to see them combine when the season kicks off in just a few months.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far