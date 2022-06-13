"He has shown up a hell of a lot more than Derek Carr" - Former NFL player disagrees with Davante Adams comparing Raiders' QB to Aaron Rodgers

Newly acquired Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams compared his current quarterback, Derek Carr, to his former quarterback, Aaron Rodgers.

Marcus Spears spoke about the comparison on Get Up and thinks the Packers' quarterback has done way more than Carr.

Spears said:

"Davante Adams knows more about Aaron Rodgers and Derek Carr than I do but I know what I've watched, and I know I can't put Derek Carr's name in the same sentence as Aaron Rodgers'. Not to say that Derek Carr is not a high level player. I say he's a high level quarterback. He's played well. He's going to continue to play well, but when we started talking about Aaron Rodgers and talent and ability, he has shown up a hell of a lot more than Derek Carr over the course of their careers."

This was in response to Adams' recent comments claiming that Green Bay's quarterback and Carr's abilities are very similar.

Adams said:

"As far as talent and ability, it's really similar, if I'm keeping it real. They throw the ball a lot different. Derek's gonna fire it in there, and you gonna know that thing's coming quick. Aaron's got the ability to tighten that core up and flick that ball to you. So the release is a lot different, but being able to get the ball to you late, if they see you coming out of a break, not many quarterbacks can get it to you before you get to the sideline if you're outside the numbers already. Having two guys like that with really strong arms, and understand the game, the mental part of it, is another similarity that they have. They both obsess over it and they know everything that's going on out there."

Comparing Aaron Rodgers' to Derek Carr's career

Oakland Raiders v Green Bay Packers.

Spears is right. Aaron has done more in his career than Carr has. Rodgers is a Super Bowl winning quarterback and also won Super Bowl MVP in 2011.

The Packer has also won the league MVP award four times in his career, earned four first-team All-Pros, and made 10 Pro Bowls. The shot-caller also holds the record for most passes without an interception (402) and lowest career interception percentage at 1.3%.

On the other hand, Derek Carr has never won a Super Bowl or league MVP. He's made the Pro Bowl three times and has never won a playoff game in his career.

