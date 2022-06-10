"I was willing to sacrifice" - Davante Adams reveals the reason why he moved on from Aaron Rodgers

When All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams was traded from the Green Bay Packers to the Las Vegas Raiders, it reunited him with his college teammate and friend, Derek Carr. On the flip side, it ended the relationship between him and Aaron Rodgers on the field.

Adams requested to be traded from the Packers and was granted permission and the Raiders made a deal for him. Las Vegas gave up their first and second-round picks in this year's draft for Adams.

Adams recently spoke about the trade and how Rodgers' uncertainty regarding his future with the team factored into him leaving Green Bay.

"Oh, yeah. We've talked multiple times. We talked throughout the whole process, too, and he was aware of where I stood, and I was aware of where he stood. We had talks just like what he said the other day. He mentioned we had talks about his future and what he thinks his duration in Green Bay or just football in general would look like, and that played into my decision, as well. Because where I am in my career - and this isn't a shot at anybody, any other quarterbacks, in Green Bay, I love Jordan Love especially, he's a great guy - I got aspirations of doing really, really big things and being remembered, and it just wasn't really a point in my career that I was willing to sacrifice Aaron not being there after a year or two."

Davante Adams added that his decision was respected by Rodgers.

"So my decision was to be here, and he respected that, he understood that it has a lot to do with where I want to raise my kids, family, being closer to home. ... We've had a lot of good talks, man. He understands where I'm coming from, I understood where he was coming from, so we kind of just left it at that."

Las Vegas Raiders locked up Hunter Renfrow in a two-year, $32 million deal

Hunter Renfrow has been locked up for a two-year deal just like Davante Adams

Davante Adams isn't the only wide receiver who the Las Vegas Raiders locked up this off-season. On Friday morning, June 10th, the Raiders signed Hunter Renfrow to a 2-year, $32 million deal with $21 million guaranteed.

Renfrow is coming off a career season. He recorded career-highs in every major category with 109 receptions, 1,038 receiving yards, and nine receiving touchdowns. Renfrow and Adams will be one of the best one-two receiver duos in the league.

