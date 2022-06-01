NFL analyst theorizes how Davante Adams trade caused rift to emerge yet again between Aaron Rodgers and Packers front office

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers lost his best target when the team traded Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders in the off-season.

Rodgers stated he wanted Adams to remain with the Packers, but the team ultimately traded the star receiver away when he requested a trade out of Green Bay.

Zach Kruse @zachkruse2 Aaron Rodgers on losing Davante Adams: "I thought based on the number we offered Davante and being able to play with me for a few more years would definitely make a difference, but in the end he was ready to move on."



Mike Florio spoke about how the trade may have caused another rift between Rodgers and the front office on Pro Football Talk.

"[Aaron Rodgers is] the highest paid player in the NFL right now, sort of, there's no reason for him to be pissed off. But I'm sure he is about something. And maybe it is that they let Davante Adams get away because they didn't put on the table the offer, that it was too late to put on the table once he decided he was going to Las Vegas.”

Florio added that Rodgers should be at OTAs as he'll have a new receiving core this season:

“Aaron Rodgers needs to be [at the OTAs]. He has no business reason to not be there. Most of the guys who aren't there and I understand it's voluntary, but come on! These are limited opportunities for a team to install the offensive and defensive playbook in advance of training camp and when you have a receiver room that is in shambles in Green Bay that you're trying to rebuild and Aaron Rodgers is admitted when he agreed to stay he didn't know Davante Adams was basically choosing Derek Carr over Aaron Rodgers. And now they've got Sammy Watkins there."

Aaron Rodgers has new receivers this off-season

Rodgers will have a new bunch of receivers to throw to this season. Green Bay lost Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and Equanimeous St. Brown.

Last season Adams was an All-Pro wide receiver who recorded 123 receptions, 1,553 yards, and 11 receiving touchdowns. Valdes-Scantling recorded 26 receptions for 430 yards and three touchdowns. St. Brown recorded seven receptions for 76 yards last season but had 328 receiving yards his rookie year.

The Packers have added Sammy Watkins via free agency while drafting Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, and Samori Toure.

It will be a new bunch for Aaron Rodgers to throw to, and he'll have to work on his chemistry with the new receivers. Rodgers will get a late start on that, as he will be missing OTAs

