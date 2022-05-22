"Aaron Rodgers still controls the operation" - Colin Cowherd claims Packers QB has full authority over Green Bay

As the team's leader, Aaron Rodgers has let it be known that he wants to be involved and be a part of the moves Green Bay Packers make.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet With all eyes on #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers and his future, here is the latest: Sources say Rodgers is truly torn on where he wants to play in 2022. While many in the NFL expect him to return — there's lots of positivity in Green Bay — he is going back and forth on what he wants. With all eyes on #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers and his future, here is the latest: Sources say Rodgers is truly torn on where he wants to play in 2022. While many in the NFL expect him to return — there's lots of positivity in Green Bay — he is going back and forth on what he wants.

NFL analyst Colin Cowherd always has a thing or two to say about Rodgers. Recently, he gave his opinion on how the quarterback runs the operations in Green Bay.

"Aaron has shifted to the summer and spring of Aaron. We know he doesn't work with young receivers, we know he has trust issues. They got a" young receiver last year, he threw four catches all year. This year, he's got Sammy Watkins and three rookie wide receivers. Two of those guys, he's got a relationship with, the other guy's just coming on. Tom Brady was at Jesuit High School in Tampa, during a pandemic, illegally working on relationships with stars like Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Gronk. These are kids (Packers WR's), you just think you know he doesn't need any reps, that is the biggest bunch of bull and the fact that Green Bay buys into it tells you Aaron still controls the operation."

Cowherd is not wrong. It seems like, over the last couple of years, the Packers have given in to what Rodgers wants and are ready to do anything to make him satisfied.

One example is when the team traded for wide receiver Randall Cobb in the 2021 off-season because Rodgers wanted his old teammate back.

The Packers are sending a 2022 sixth-round pick to Houston and will receive $3 million towards Cobb's 2021 salary from the Texans, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

NFL @NFL Packers acquiring Randall Cobb from the Texans in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round pick. (via @TomPelissero Packers acquiring Randall Cobb from the Texans in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round pick. (via @TomPelissero) https://t.co/6BlbEM8Xoy

Aaron Rodgers will have a new receiving group this season

Heading into the 2022 season, Rodgers will have an entirely new group of receivers to throw to. The Packers signed Sammy Watkins to a one-year $4 million deal in free agency.

They then drafted rookie wide receiver Christian Watson in the second-round of the 2022 NFL draft and added Romeo Doubs in the fourth-round. Not to forget, the Packers also added Samori Toure in the seventh-round.

This off-season, they've lost DaVante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and Equanimeous St Brown. to free agency and trade. Rodgers stated during the off-season that he wanted to play with Adams and Valdes-Scanlting this upcoming season, but he won't be, in 2022.

