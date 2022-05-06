NFL Rumors: Odell Beckham Jr. tipped to get Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers over the hump

When the first-round of the 2022 NFL draft took place last Thursday night, many expected the Green Bay Packers to add offensive help for Aaron Rodgers by selecting a wide receiver in the first-round.

Instead, the Packers used both of their first-round picks on Georgia defenders. While the Packers did add a few receivers in the draft, such as Christian Watson in the second-round, they will most likely add another in free agency.

Former NFL wide receiver Torrey Smith spoke on Good Morning Football and talked about the possibility of Odell Beckham Jr. joining the Packers.

“I’d say for Odell, what it boils down to really, is what he wants and what he needs, and what that particular match is. And so for me, it's a team that has the opportunity to compete and win, and a team that’s going to be great on the back end. And that's the Green Bay Packers. In their wide receiver room right now, they have a couple of veterans. They have Allen Lazard, they have Sammy Watkins. But to me, you're not getting Odell to help you get to that point. You're getting him at that point in time to help you get over the hump."

Smith added that getting Odell provides them with the playmaker that the Packers need at receiver.

"And that's really the biggest difference, adding that playmaker. Now, Odell’s the guy that's been there. He's not just the guy that you're adding a vet that can play. He has that Super Bowl experience. I know what it's like personally, to have that experience to help spread that and explain to other guys what it takes to play at that level. But he's also a guy that's proven that he can take his game up a notch. And by the way, Aaron Rodgers, we know he's gonna be good enough to get the Packers to the NFC Championship game again. We know that, that's just a given. But with Odell Beckham, I think he can be that missing piece that can get them over the hump.”

Green Bay Packers have added two receivers in the draft and Sammy Watkins

Baltimore Ravens v Chicago Bears

The Green Bay Packers have added some receivers this off-season to replace Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and Equanimeous St. Brown. The Packers added veteran Sammy Watkins in free agency and signed him to a one-year deal worth $4 million. The Packers also drafted a few wide receivers.

In the second-round, they drafted wide out Christian Watson out of NDSU. Two rounds later, they added their second receiver in the draft in the form of Romeo Doubs.

It's safe to say that the Packers added some help for the receiver group in the draft, but they'll likely need another veteran if they want to get over the hump.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat