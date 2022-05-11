NFL analyst predicts who will have a better season between Packers and Cowboys in 2022

The NFL will release the full 2022 schedule on Thursday. Fans around the league will be excited to see their respective schedules. Fans of the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers are no different.

Leading up to the official schedule release, the league will be releasing certain matchups through their broadcast partners. One of the games released early was the Cowboys primetime game against the Packers. Dallas will travel to Green Bay in week 10 for the matchup.

Dan Graziano spoke with Sam Acho on Get Up about Dallas and Green Bay's upcoming season and which team they think will have a better year. Graziano said:

"I agree with Acho, I would take the Packers because of Aaron Rodgers. I don't think the Cowboys can repeat because nobody repeats that division. I don't see who's going to push the Packers in their division, so they go in with a better seed. I give them a better chance."

Both teams won their divisions last season and made the playoffs. Green Bay were the number one seed in the NFC and thus earned a first-round bye. When they hosted the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round, they lost 13-10. Kicker Robbie Gould hit a game-winning field goal that sent Green Bay home.

Dallas hosted the 49ers in the first round of the wildcard round last season. Like Green Bay, Dallas were also defeated by the 49ers, they lost 23-17.

The Dallas Cowboys have the easiest strength of schedule in 2022

Looking ahead to the upcoming season, America's team have the easiest strength of schedule, according to the NFL on CBS. Their combined total opponent winning record from last season is .462. They share the easiest schedule strength with the Washington Commanders.

While the Packers' schedule may not be as easy as Dallas', they still have a relatively easy schedule. Green Bay have the 22nd easiest schedule with their opponents averaging .478.

Dallas plays in the NFC East, a competitive division. No team has retained the division championship since 2003-2004 when the Eagles won back-to-back titles.

The NFC North, on the other hand, has been dominated by Green Bay in recent years. The Packers have won it three years in a row and eight out of the last 11 seasons.

It will be very interesting to see how these teams match up in the regular season, not just in their divisions, but also when they meet in week 10.

