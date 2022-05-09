"It’s a no brainer" - Dallas Mayor advocates for new NFL team

Everything is bigger in Texas, including football. Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson stated in a series of tweets on May 5th that the city of Dallas is the most deserving of another NFL franchise.

Mayor Eric Johnson @Johnson4Dallas Does the Dallas area need another NFL team? | ⁦ @DallasMayor ⁩ Eric Johnson says Dallas-Fort Worth will soon be the largest U.S. metropolitan area without two ⁦ @NFL ⁩ teams — so he suggests putting one in South Dallas wfaa.com/article/news/l… Does the Dallas area need another NFL team? | ⁦@DallasMayor⁩ Eric Johnson says Dallas-Fort Worth will soon be the largest U.S. metropolitan area without two ⁦@NFL⁩ teams — so he suggests putting one in South Dallas wfaa.com/article/news/l…

Johnson said:

“We are about to pass the Chicago metro and become the #3 metro in the US, which would make us the largest US metro WITHOUT 2 teams. Football is king here. Dallas needs an expansion team and we would be able to sustain 2,” Johnson tweeted. “So, if a deal can be made that benefits the NFL, the other owners, the City of Dallas, and possibly the Cowboys, it’s a no brainer. But here’s the rub: if it benefits all of the stakeholders I just mentioned except Jerry Jones, does that mean a deal couldn’t/shouldn’t happen? I’m not so sure and it’s my job as mayor to ask these types of questions when my city and its residents stands to benefit. I’m both a sports fan and a lover of Dallas. If LA and NY can both support a NFC and an AFC team, then Dallas, the capital of football, surely can!”

Johnson added:

“Jerry Jones owns the crown jewel of the NFL,” Johnson tweeted. “I don’t think the Lakers or Yankees are bothered one bit by the existence of the Clippers or Mets. Cowboys are a stronger brand with a more global fan base than either of these two. You’re underestimating Jerry Jones AND DALLAS!”

The two largest metropolitan areas in the country have two football teams. New York (City) has the New York Jets and the New York Giants, while Los Angeles has the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers.

While Dallas is about to surpass Chicago as the third-largest metropolitan area in the country, it will be the largest metro area without two NFL franchises. On top of that, Texas is one of, if not the, most popular states in the country for the sport of football.

Mayor Eric Johnson @Johnson4Dallas NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS If the NFL announced a new expansion team, what city do you think most deserves it? If the NFL announced a new expansion team, what city do you think most deserves it? The answer is Dallas. Why? We are about to pass the Chicago metro and become the #3 metro in the US, which would make us the largest US metro WITHOUT 2 teams. Football is king here. Dallas needs an expansion team and we would be able to sustain 2 @NFL teams better than LA or NY. twitter.com/nfloncbs/statu… The answer is Dallas. Why? We are about to pass the Chicago metro and become the #3 metro in the US, which would make us the largest US metro WITHOUT 2 teams. Football is king here. Dallas needs an expansion team and we would be able to sustain 2 @NFL teams better than LA or NY. twitter.com/nfloncbs/statu…

The Dallas Cowboys are called America's Team for a reason

New York Giants v Dallas Cowboys

Dallas' popularity rose when they became the team with the most consecutive sold-out games, a streak of 160 home-and-away games (including playoffs) that began on December 23, 1990, at Philadelphia's Veterans Stadium and came to an end on December 24, 1999, in a Christmas Eve game against the New Orleans Saints.

Dallas is also the most-watched team in the league. Seven of the eight Super Bowl games featured the Cowboys in the Top 45 Primetime Telecasts of All Time.

Mayor Eric Johnson has reason to say that Dallas does deserve another NFL franchise. They bring in money, are popular, and people will watch and attend those games.

Edited by Piyush Bisht