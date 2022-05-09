“He’s a man without a country if it comes to that” - Mike Florio reveals possibility where Jimmy Garoppolo loses everything

The San Francisco 49ers are much like the Browns where they're uncertain about what they are going to do with Jimmy Garoppolo. NFL analyst Mike Florio spoke about this matter recently. He had the following to say:

Florio said:

“There's one important point about Garoppolo’s contract because it's not guaranteed. Once he passes a physical, his $7.5 million injury guarantee goes away. He's got a $25 million salary that doesn't become guaranteed until week one. If you're a four-year or more veteran, you can take the balance of your salary as termination pay if you're cut after week one.

"It makes your salary guaranteed as a practical matter. If I'm Jimmy Garoppolo, I'm concerned that I go through training camp, and preseason, and I think I'm making $25 million this year. The week before the start of the season. John Lynch, Parag Marathi, Kyle Shanahan, some combination of three come to me, and they say, ‘Jimmy, we've seen enough from Trey to think he's ready. So we kind of want to start the season with him."

Florio added:

"So $25 million’s a lot to pay for a backup. And there aren't many other options out there. Nobody else is going to pay $25 million for a backup at this point. Depth charts are set. We think we should pay you 10. And we think you should take 10. And if you don't take ten, then we got to do what's best for the team, and we got to release you.’

"Then, he's screwed if it comes to that. He's got nothing if it comes to that. He's a man without a country and a man without a salary if it comes to that. That's why it's more imperative for Garoppolo to be the one rattling cages to get out of San Francisco.”

Much like the Cleveland Browns, many teams might not want to pay Jimmy Garoppolo's salary

Much like the 49ers and the situation with Garoppolo, teams don't want to pay Baker Mayfield the $18.8 million he's due.

IG: JosinaAnderson @JosinaAnderson I spoke to a source from a team that expressed interest in Baker Mayfield, had talks, but they cooled not wanting to pay asking price feeling he has to be cut. Their follow-up comment tonight: “no one’s trying to do the #Browns any favors in this situation.” #ThisIsRidiculous I spoke to a source from a team that expressed interest in Baker Mayfield, had talks, but they cooled not wanting to pay asking price feeling he has to be cut. Their follow-up comment tonight: “no one’s trying to do the #Browns any favors in this situation.” #ThisIsRidiculous

According to Josina Anderson, teams aren't trying to do the Browns any favors in their situation with trying to move Mayfield.

Mayfield is set to earn $18.8 million this season after the Browns picked up his fifth-year option last year.

If the 49ers do decide that Trey Lance is their guy and they want to move on from Garoppolo, it may be tough to move him since his cap hit this season is around $25 million.

One team that is linked to both Garoppolo and Mayfield is the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers could potentially acquire one of these guys, if their team is willing to help them out with the money.

