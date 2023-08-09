Dak Prescott uncharacteristically struggled with throwing interceptions with the Dallas Cowboys during the 2022 NFL season. Despite playing in just 12 regular-season games, he led the entire NFL with 15 interceptions, setting a new career high as well.

He also set a career-high with 3.8% of his passes being intercepted, nearly doubling his career 2.0% average.

The alarming statistic resulted in Prescott clearly stating that he will be working on this during the Cowboys' training camp. He also directly declared that will not happen again during the 2023 NFL season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While Prescott is committed to improving in this area, he might not be quite there yet.

Analyst Kevin Wildes recently had this to say about Precott's performances in training camp so far via his personal Twitter account:

"Dak's training camp videos are either amazing or dimes to Trevon Diggs."

Wildes @kevinwildes Dak's training camp videos are either amazing or dimes to Trevon Diggs. twitter.com/PFF/status/168…

Across his first three seasons in the league, Trevon Diggs has recorded 17 total interceptions. This includes leading all players with 11 interceptions during the 2021 NFL season and being named a first-team All-Pro. His ball-hawking abilities are a big reason why he recently signed a five-year contract extension worth a massive $97 million.

Apparently, Trevon Diggs has also been showing off his play-making skills during Cowboys training camp, intercepting Dak Prescott several times. Diggs' intense competitiveness has also been on display, including during a recent altercation with his quarterback.

Dak Prescott and Trevon Diggs' confrontation at Cowboys training camp

Dak Prescott

Trevon Diggs is well-known for being an intense competitor, including trash-talking the Dallas Cowboys' opponents often. Apparently, it doesn't end there, as he's reportedly been pretty much the same way with his own teammates at training camp.

Even Dak Prescott, their quarterback and leader, hasn't been safe from Diggs.

Following a play during a practice session, Diggs said "shut your b*tch *ss up” to Prescott. Prescott responded by throwing the football at him on his way back to the offensive huddle.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



Just part of team building 🤣

(Via @clarencehilljr)



pic.twitter.com/2T0vEo73Z7 Video: #Cowboys star CB Trevon Diggs told QB Dak Prescott to “shut your bitch ass up,” at practice.Just part of team building 🤣(Via @clarencehilljr)

While some may feel Diggs' comments were disrespectful, considering they were aimed at his own quarterback, others will appreciate how seriously he's taking practice.

The Cowboys have made it clear that their sole goal this year is to win a Super Bowl ring. Increasing their intensity may help them get there, despite failing to even appear in a Conference Championship game in nearly 30 years.