Analyst claims San Francisco 49ers could steal conversation in first major NFL event since Super Bowl LVIII

The San Francisco 49ers had little time to lick their wounds after losing the Super Bowl to the Kansas City Chiefs. Now, the team is forced to consider the much less fun prospect of paying the players that got them there.

As a result of the Brandon Aiyuk kerfuffle, the team may decide to draft a wide receiver in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Speaking on "First Take," NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky claimed that such a move would be a surprise.

"Maybe it's Adonis Mitchell," Orlovsky said. "Maybe it's Xavier Worthy. Maybe it's Brian Thomas out of LSU. ... I could see San Francisco taking a surprise first-round receiver at the back half of that first round and then entertaining moving Brandon Aiyuk to a team that has a young, cheap, inexpensive quarterback."

Of course, with Brandon Aiyuk being clear about his desire to see a big pay raise, his choice of landing spots is shorter than 31 teams. Many teams will be unable to pay the wide receiver to be their top pass catcher due to their ongoing obligations to pay other players.

Exploring Brandon Aiyuk's San Francisco 49ers exit options

Unsaid by Orlovsky but perhaps implied, the Dallas Cowboys would be one example of a team that couldn't afford the addition of Aiyuk.

With Dak Prescott looking for more money than Jerry Jones was quick to agree to, another ongoing negotiation with CeeDee Lamb, and Micah Parsons getting a pay raise, little money would be left over to hand to Aiyuk.

Of course, other teams that may be able to afford Aiyuk still exist. One could argue that there are close to a dozen teams with the necessary free-cap space to pay Brandon Aiyuk. According to Spotrac, 12 teams have at least $23 million in cap space available, perhaps the highest possible salary Aiyuk could ask for.

Some potential highlights of teams that could afford the wide receiver in no certain order would be the Houston Texans with $23 million left to spend.

The Philadelphia Eagles have $28 million in free cap space. The New England Patriots have the most money available in the league at $54 million, putting them potentially at the top of the list for potential San Francisco 49ers refugee Brandon Aiyuk.

Will the San Francisco 49ers usher in the post-Aiyuk era?

