Analyst drops bold Brock Purdy comparison for QB draft prospect Kyle McCord

Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord is an interesting prospect entering this year's draft. After spending three seasons at Ohio State and going 11-1 as a starter during the 2023 season, he transferred to Syracuse for the 2024 season and had another 10+ win season, going 10-3.

McCord has played in a "pro-ready" system already but played inconsistently at times and lacks elite arm strength.

On the Pro Football Focus College football podcast on Thursday, McCord was compared to San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy as a player due to his stature and ability to move the ball down the field despite a strong arm.

Via the Pro Football Podcast, Trevor Sikkema said:

“Kyle McCord comping to Brock Purdy, that's the comp that I have for Kyle McCord. I think that they are built pretty similar as players, but most importantly, I think that their styles and their overall talent level are very similar.

"These are guys who don't let a lack of elite arm talent keep them from pushing the ball down the field in ways they know that they can and they also need to in order to win football games."

He added:

"So it is a little tricky when you have a player who has this sort of gunslinger, vertical passing, wants to complete the big-time throws mentality, and you don't have the arm to get away with it. He could be a Brock Purdy. ...

"We watched how the system that Brock Purdy was in really helped him in the first couple of years that he was a starter and then this past year when he was healthy. We saw him be a reason why the offense was what it was."

Kyle McCord draft projection: Could McCord be selected in one of the first rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft?

Kyle McCord during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine

Leading up to the 2025 NFL Draft, Kyle McCord is not viewed as a first-round draft pick or one of the top-two quarterbacks in the draft.

According to NFL.com, McCord's production score of 69 ranked seventh out of all QB prospects in this year's draft. His athleticism score of 57 ranked 15th, and his total cumulative score of 66 has him ranked as the 13th best QB prospect.

Despite not testing the best during the combine/pro day, McCord is widely viewed as a better/higher prospect by NFL teams than draft analysts.

In four seasons of college football, McCord has a 22-4 record while completing 66.2% of passes and threw for 8,555 yards, 61 touchdowns and 20 interceptions.

Where do you think McCord will be drafted?

