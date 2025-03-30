Analyst feels $10,000,000 is good reason for Russell Wilson to keep playing in NFL despite poor performance

Russell Wilson had success at points last season with Pittsburgh. However, a late-season crash led to the Steelers getting eliminated in the wild-card round. On Wednesday, Wilson started a new chapter in the NFL with the New York Giants when he signed a one-year $10.5 million deal.

Ad

On the latest episode of the "3 and Out" podcast, NFL analyst John Middlekauf answered a question from a fan in the "Middlekauf Mailbag" segment. A fan asked if Wilson's poor performances in the last few seasons have ruined his chances of getting inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Middlekauf said that Wilson's resume would be reviewed not just for a few seasons. He added that while many would consider retirement, getting $10 million for a season is a reason to continue.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I do wonder, Russell Wilson now, it's like would he be better off if this year doesn't go well just to quit? I don't know," Middlekauf said on Saturday (28:40). "I mean obviously from a financial standpoint, if you can keep making $10 million, I wouldn't blame him if he wants to keep making $10 million."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

The Giants are hopeful that Wilson's experience and success throughout his career will stabilize their offense in the 2025 campaign.

Russell Wilson's signing with Giants brings him back to 2014 Super Bowl

Russell Wilson has expressed his excitement to join the New York Giants and play for the diehard fan base. His move to the team also brings him back to a special place in his NFL journey: MetLife Stadium.

Ad

Wilson shared a photo of MetLife Stadium on his X account shortly after signing. Wilson won his one and only Super Bowl title at the stadium with the Seattle Seahawks in February 2014.

"Been here before… can’t wait to do it again. #MetLife @Giants," Wilson tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Wilson decided to sign with the Giants instead of waiting to see what direction the Pittsburgh Steelers would take at the quarterback position. The Steelers are at a stalemate with veteran QB Aaron Rodgers, who has yet to decide his future in the NFL.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.