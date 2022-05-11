"OBJ, Jarvis Landry, maybe a Julio Jones" - NFL analyst feels Indianapolis Colts will go big for wide receiver in free agency

The Indianapolis Colts have a young and talented roster, but one position where they lack depth currently is wide receiver. Michael Pittman Jr. leads the young bunch that the Colts have, and he had over 1,000 receiving yards last season.

Colts Coverage @Colts_Coverage Michael Pittman is the first #Colts WR to eclipse 1,000 yards receiving this season since TY did it in 2018. Michael Pittman is the first #Colts WR to eclipse 1,000 yards receiving this season since TY did it in 2018. https://t.co/dCla9adcky

The Colts drafted a wide receiver with their first pick of the 2022 NFL draft. While they didn't have a first-round pick, they used their second-round pick (pick No. 53) on wide receiver Alec Pierce from Cincinnati.

Analyst Mina Kimes spoke on the Mina Kimes Show and said that the Indianapolis Colts might add a veteran wide receiver in free agency.

“It's still feels like when you look across AFC like, is that like, you know enough? There's definitely some veterans out there in the cold that seem to me to be like a team that could attract an OBJ, Jarvis Landry, maybe a Julio, so I wouldn't be surprised if they're not moving on that front.”

The wide receiver group is led by Pittman Jr., rookie Pierce, and Parris Campbell. The Colts can definitely upgrade their roster by adding a veteran such as Odell Beckham Jr., Julio Jones, or Jarvis Landry.

Jones has played much of his career with the newly-acquired quarterback Matt Ryan and has reached an insurmountable level of success with him. OBJ proved last season that he still has a lot left in the tank as he helped the Rams win the Super Bowl by scoring the first touchdown in the game.

Landry has been one of the best possession receivers since entering the league, and could be a good slot receiver for the Colts.

Indianapolis Colts had a big off-season acquiring Stephon Gilmore, Matt Ryan, and Yannick Ngakoue

The Indianapolis Colts have been busy this off-season. They got rid of Carson Wentz by trading him, a 2022 second-round pick, and a 2022 seventh-round pick to the Washington Commanders. In return, they got a 2022 second-round pick, a 2022 third-round pick, and a conditional 2023 third-round pick from Washington.

Sports Illustrated @SInow Breaking: The Colts are trading Carson Wentz to the Commanders, per Breaking: The Colts are trading Carson Wentz to the Commanders, per @AdamSchefter 🚨 Breaking: The Colts are trading Carson Wentz to the Commanders, per @AdamSchefter https://t.co/BOK92j10wF

The Colts made another trade in free agency. They acquired Raiders edge rusher, Yannick Nagkoue for cornerback Rock Ya-Sin.

Indianapolis also signed former Defensive Player of the Year cornerback Stephon Gilmore to a two-year $23 million deal.

The Colts just missed the playoffs last year, as the Jacksonville Jaguars upset them during their last game of the season. The Colts finished 9-8.

With Matt Ryan at quarterback and with their new acquisitions, they can make a run for the playoffs this season.

