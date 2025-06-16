Analyst gives clear verdict on Aaron Rodgers making Steelers Super Bowl contenders overnight

The Pittsburgh Steelers' chances of winning the Super Bowl aren’t better despite the addition of Aaron Rodgers, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano.

On Monday, the analyst said he believes the notion of the four-time MVP turning the AFC North team into instant Super Bowl contenders is an overreaction.

“He (Rodgers) didn’t make the Jets instant contenders," Graziano said (02:20), via "Get Up." "But yes, he’s 41, gonna be 42 by the end of the year and this is not a team that was like plug in a quarterback and now you have a contender, they have question marks on the offensive line, they have one receiver that has averaged 73 catches a year in his NFL career.”

In 2024, the Steelers gave up 49 sacks and were 23rd in offensive yards per game (319.4). They signed DK Metcalf this offseason, with the wide receiver averaging 73 catches per year in his NFL career.

Outside of George Pickens, who is now a Dallas Cowboy, no other Steeler receiver cracked 1,000 yards. Rodgers went 5-12 as the Jets' starter last season and missed his first campaign almost entirely with an Achilles injury.

“They (the Steelers) have a defense that’s average age is like 28 or 29, probably one of the older defenses in the league and by the way they’re having the exact same problem with T.J," Graziano said (02:40). "Watt as the Bengals are having with Trey Hendrickson and nobody’s getting on their case about it, I think Pittsburgh could be in for a rough one.”

Pittsburgh is aging on the defensive line, and T.J. Watt and the team are in a contract dispute. With the Pro Bowler missing the team’s mandatory minicamp, the Bengals have also yet to extend their prized defender, Trey Hendrickson.

Aaron Rodgers and Mike Tomlin might not fit together

There are plenty of questions surrounding Aaron Rodgers' ability to lead a team like Pittsburgh to the promised land. There are also concerns about how he and Mike Tomlin would mesh.

According to Cleveland.com, the quarterback and coach may have difficulty seeing eye to eye. That is also part of the reason the Jets and Green Bay Packers said goodbye to Rodgers.

Tomlin had challenges getting the best out of Kenny Pickett in 2022 and 2023 as he threw less than 2,500 yards in both seasons.

Meanwhile, Rodgers hasn’t had a winning campaign as a starting quarterback since 2021 when he went 13-3.

