T.J. Watt is reportedly seeking a massive contract extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of the 2025 NFL season. Many around the league believe that he is likely looking to become the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history.

NFL analyst Peter Schrager recently gave an update on the situation and outlined why the two sides may have yet to come to an agreement on a deal. He mentioned Micah Parsons' own contract negotiations with the Dallas Cowboys as a potential hurdle. He broke it all down during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.

Schrager explained:

"From what I'm told, both sides want it to get done, obviously. T.J. Watt is going to want a certain amount of money, question is, if this is a game of chicken. Where it's Watt takes a deal that the Steelers offer and then a week later Micah Parsons blows his deal out of the water and we're in the same place we were beforehand."

"It's always interesting to see when you're talking about top of the market guys. Who is going to take that offer first, who's motivated to get it done first, and who's willing to wait it out. Often we deal with the quarterbacks this way, but now it's with the pass rushers."

"Myles Garrett and Maxx Crosby got theirs this season, and now you're dealing with T.J. Watt and Micah Parsons, who both believe they should be top of the market. Who gets their deal first? This could really be a game of chicken between those two guys, more so than the team versus the player."

The Cleveland Browns recently made Myles Garrett the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history by signing him to a contract worth $40 million in AAV. Peter Schrager, along with many others around the league, believes that both Watt and Parsons will surpass that number this year. As he explained, whoever signs second is likely to get the bigger deal, which could be contributing to why neither has agreed to a new deal yet.

Mike Tomlin chimes in on T.J. Watt contract negotiations

Mike Tomlin and T.J. Watt

T.J. Watt has been one of the best defenders in the entire NFL during his career, including being selected as a first-team All-Pro four times and winning a Defensive Player of the Year award. While he is currently in contract negotiations with the Pittsburgh Steelers, head coach Mike Tomlin seems confident that the two sides will eventually come to an agreement.

Tomlin stated, via Ian Rapoport on The Insiders:

"I'm optimistic we're going to get things done."

It has been a busy offseason for the Steelers so far, including replacing George Pickens with DK Metcalf and signing Aaron Rodgers to be their new quarterback. T.J. Watt's ongoing contract negotiations appear to be their biggest remaining question mark, but according to Tomlin, a deal is likely to get done at some point this year.

