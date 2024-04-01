Analyst places reworked New York Jets roster just below Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs and one other AFC team with 2024 NFL Draft still to go

The New York Jets have no choice but to take a mulligan on the 2023 season. Much like a golfer attempting to rework his shot between swings, the Jets are hoping to blast through the 2024 season after a notable offseason.

Based on what they have done so far, they have won over at least one NFL analyst. On Monday's edition of "Get Up," Dan Orlovsky ranked the Jets just below two rosters in the AFC.

"The Jets have the third-best roster on paper in the conference. I would put it behind Kansas City and I would put it behind Baltimore," Orlovsky said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, the analyst did outline one major disclaimer to the ranking. He said the New York Jets just had "ifs" regarding the health of Aaron Rodgers, Tyron Smith and Mike Williams. That said, should the roster remain healthy, the team could get to the AFC Championship game in 2024.

biggest question surrounding New York Jets 2024 NFL Draft

Aaron Rodgers at New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins

While free agency, the first major opportunity to rework one's roster, has largely come and gone, the other major opportunity remains.

Many would argue that the NFL Draft is more about adding future roster stalwarts than roster-changing trajectories in 2024, but many rookies will succeed in 2024. The question is whether the Jets will get any of those players.

First and foremost, the biggest question surrounding the team is whether they will decide to draft a quarterback behind Aaron Rodgers. If they do so, many will interpret the move to reveal that they will be hedging their bets on the Rodgers era.

Most would argue that by picking a quarterback this season, the Jets have already lowered their expectations for Rodgers' success. By selecting a sure backup for this season over a player who may start right away elsewhere on the roster, the swing could cost the team a playoff game in 2024.

At 10th overall, the team could have the option between quarterback J.J. McCarthy or another quarterback prospect. However, they could also have tight end Brock Bowers. The path they take will be paramount.

At least, most agree that the New York Jets know that their choices at the top of the NFL Draft could be the difference between bringing home a Lombardi Trophy or not.

In other words, the 2024 NFL Draft could be one of the most important in franchise history and the Jets know it. How they spend their draft capital this season will explain a lot about where the team is heading this year and beyond.

Will it be the same old Jets or is this the start of a new chapter?

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Get Up" and H/T Sportskeeda.