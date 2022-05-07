"He did nothing" - Mike Florio argues San Francisco QB has failed to impress the 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers entered into last season with a good problem on their hands with incumbent quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance, the signal caller drafted with the third overall pick in last year's NFL Draft.

The team looked at the situation as a positive as Lance could sit behind Garoppolo to learn the nuances of the game from a veteran quarterback.

However, as the 2022 season is only four months away, there are reports that Lance is not quite ready to take over the starting job from Jimmy G.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio recently wrote an article about the 49ers being uninspired and unimpressed with the 2021 first-round draft pick. Florio states that the reason for this is because Garoppolo is still a member of the 49ers team.

Florio believes this is because the team has seen no vast improvements in Trey Lance's development and feels the need to keep Garoppolo in-house.

Mike Florio also noted that the team had plans to use a two-quarterback system of sorts last season but went away from that as well, which is an indication that, perhaps, head coach Kyle Shanahan did not see the progression he expected from Lance.

Will the San Francisco 49ers start Trey Lance at the start of next season?

"From an injury standpoint, he didn't prove he can stay healthy. From a quarterbacking standpoint, I didn't see enough." @ESPNBooger says he's "terribly" concerned for Trey Lance"From an injury standpoint, he didn't prove he can stay healthy. From a quarterbacking standpoint, I didn't see enough." .@ESPNBooger says he's "terribly" concerned for Trey Lance 👀"From an injury standpoint, he didn't prove he can stay healthy. From a quarterbacking standpoint, I didn't see enough." https://t.co/BUqVE2137j

The 2022 iteration of the San Francisco 49ers hopes to have Trey Lance more involved than he was in his rookie season in 2021.

General manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan have all said the right thing regarding their quarterback conundrum between Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo.

But which signal caller will the team entrust to start the 2022 NFL season? Despite finishing the 2021 season as the starter for the team in the NFC Championship game, Garoppolo also tossed a critical interception on the team's final drive to seal a win for the Los Angeles Rams.

49ers’ final drive ends on an interception by Jimmy G 49ers’ final drive ends on an interception by Jimmy G 😞 https://t.co/BLM3XofZkw

Even if he is on the team at the start of the season. Just two months ago, Jimmy G has surgery to repair his right (throwing) shoulder, and it has been previously reported that their recovery time is somewhere around 16 weeks.

This timeline would put the former New England Patriots signal caller's return to physical activity around the middle of training camp.

The real question is how much does San Francisco feel that Trey Lance has progressed from last year. And not just on the field as he suffered through numerous injuries, such as a fractured finger and a knee sprain initially suffered against the Cardinals in Week 5.

It currently remains to be seen, but if Kyle Shanahan has seen enough to impress him, the team could perhaps trade Garoppolo soon or either once he is healthy enough to begin throwing to immediately help another organization.

