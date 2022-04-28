“Enjoy not getting paid”- NFL analyst reckons 49ers will deliver an ultimatum if Jimmy Garoppolo denies new contract

Jimmy Garoppolo is still not sure where he’ll be going into the new NFL season. With the draft upon us after a chaotic free agency, it’s unclear what will happen next. Early in the off-season, Garoppolo was tied to several teams, but none of those possible trade destinations panned out.

Former NFL player turned analyst Mike Golic appeared on Pro Football Talk PM for a chat with Mike Florio. Golic believes the San Francisco 49ers may deliver an ultimatum to their 2021 starter. Here's what he said:

“At some point, you got to make a business decision if a guy doesn't want to be there. We're seeing more high level players with a little more power, able to direct where their future is going to be.

Golic went on to say:

At some point is he going to draw a line in the sand that says, I'm not showing up? Is it something that can be worked out? Is he no chance? A no-way, no-how, no-matter the money, want to be in San Francisco.

In addition, he said:

If he doesn't want to be in San Fran no matter the cost, because other teams will be willing to pay him $25,$28,$29 million a year... If you're San Francisco, there are two ways you can go for a player who is under a contract, it's well then... sit, you know what you're not going anywhere.

In summation, he said:

And if you decide you don't want to play then enjoy the couch, enjoy not getting paid, enjoy not getting a year counting toward your contract. Or you say he doesn't want to be here? Let's get the absolute best deal we can to make this a good business deal. So there's gonna be choices.”

Will Jimmy Garoppolo still be a 49er next season?

Last season, Garoppolo threw for 3,810 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Over his career, he has thrown for 11,852 yards, 71 touchdowns and 38 interceptions. The 30 year-old quarterback spent his first three seasons gaining experience as Tom Brady's backup. From there, he has clearly developed and has regularly led the 49ers to the playoffs. In the 2019 season, he led them to the Super Bowl, where they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-20.

Last year, San Francisco lost 17-20 in the NFC Championship game to future champions, the Los Angeles Rams. The quarterback has the talent, but if he doesn't want to stay, there will be many teams interested in his services.

With the draft upon us, the 49ers could be looking to the future. Jimmy Garoppolo may not have the leverage to demand a trade, but would San Francisco really allow such an important player to sit out the season?

