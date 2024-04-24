Analyst sets stage for potentially chip-growing fall for Rome Odunze in 2024 NFL Draft

Rome Odunze heads into the 2024 NFL draft with a coveted high ranking among others at his position. However, despite his impressive draft stock, existential circumstances could push the wide receiver down farther than many would suggest. At least, that is what NFL analyst Chris Simms claimed on "Pro Football Talk" on Wednesday. Here's how he put it:

"The Vikings, Broncos, and Raiders are all in the quarterback conversation and they got to worry about that. I don't think the Saints are going receiver right now. They're pretty good there. And you start to go 'Oh, Odunze could fall a little bit maybe and be there in the late teens unexpectedly.' I think it's a possibility of that happening." [00:03:21]

In other words, Simms claimed that Odunze may have been a top 10 or 15 pick if so many teams weren't aiming for a quarterback this year. However, not many will remember that fact as time goes on, and where he will be picked will stand out.

Draft night set to shape Rome Odunze's NFL career arc

Rome Odunze at Arizona State v Washington

Depending on how his agent has prepared him for draft night, a longer wait than expected could sprout a chip on Rome Odunze's shoulder. Of course, many cite Tom Brady's infamous sixth-round draft spot as the seed that grew the chip that catalyzed his success.

However, Odunze's reaction to a supposed fall would be up to him. He could let the slip roll off his back and simply be happy about getting into the NFL. On the other hand, he could focus on it, reacting like Will Levis did when he slipped in last year's draft.

While sliding might be seen as a setback for most athletes trying to win the draft, getting selected later could open doors that high-drafted prospects never get. The later a player goes, the better the franchise on average. As such, while the top five picks could be still struggling to elevate their franchises in four years, later picks could be celebrating 12-win seasons or even Super Bowls.

One will look back on April 25, 2024, as one of the most important days in Rome Odunze's professional life. The question now is where will he land?