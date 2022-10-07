"Nathaniel Hackett has never been a play caller" - NFL analyst suggest Broncos HC out of his depth

This past offseason, the Denver Broncos hired Nathaniel Hackett to be their next head coach after moving on from Vic Fangio.

Through the first four games of his first head coaching gig, he has a 2-2 record.

During the Broncos' Week 1 loss against the Seattle Seahawks, the coach was criticized for how he managed the end of the game.

Down 17-16 with 1:10 left in the game, Denver faced a third-and-14 situation. Quarterback Russell Wilson hit running back JaVonte Williams for a nine-yard reception. With 1:01 left and needing five yards on fourth down, Hackett let the clock run down to 20 seconds before calling a timeout. They then attempted a 64-yard field goal instead of going for it on 4th-and-5.

On Get Up, analyst Mike Tannebaum talked about the coach struggling with play management and that he may not have been ready for the job as head coach.

Tannebaum noted how Hackett had never been a play caller prior to becoming the Broncos head coach.

He said:

"Nathaniel Hackett has never been a play caller in the NFL. There are massive growing pains when you're the head coach, the play caller and trying to manage your game. We saw that now."

Tannebuam added how Hackett is playing catch-up as he's learning this new role while also learning his position as head coach.

He added:

"He's trying to learn on the fly, Greeny. That's a really hard job to do that and just, not even the decisions, the way it looks, getting out of the huddle, the cadence up to a line of scrimmage, trying to run motions."

Nathaniel Hackett's 2-2 Broncos host the 1-2-1 Indianapolis Colts tonight

On September 24th, the Broncos hired Jerry Rosburg to help with the play-calling.

They're now set to face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5 of Thursday Night Football. Denver lost their first game to the Seahawks by a point. Subsequently, they won against the Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers by a combined eight points. They then lost 32-23 to a division foe in the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4.

The Broncos are looking to get back on the winning track and they'll have to go through Indy for that. As Russell Wilson seems to continuously grow his repour with Denver's receiving corps, the men from Mile High's chances seem good.

