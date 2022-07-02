"He can't stop" - NFL analyst claims Deshaun Watson will likely face more accusations in the future

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has been highlighting all of the NFL headlines this off-season. Since before the Browns acquired him, the focus on the former Texans QB this off-season has been his civil lawsuits for sexual misconduct.

He originally faced 26 sexual misconduct lawsuits, but that number went down to just four as he reached settlements with 22 out of the 26 women in the lawsuits. There were also reports that the quarterback reached out to 66 different women for massages in a 12-month span.

Andrew Brandt spoke about Watson and his urges on the Ross Tucker Podcast. Brandt thinks the signal caller will face the same trouble in the future.

Brandt said:

"And I guess I would, I would add the caveat that the NFL would take that if, if there's some kind of kicker. If he reaches out again, that listen, psychologists and criminal psychologists will listen to this and know a lot more than I am. But if this guy has reached out 66 times in a year, to massage therapists onto onto Instagram, he's gonna do it again. I mean, he's gonna do it again."

Brandt added :

"We're gonna add, we're gonna add [time], so that would be my concern if I'm the NFL…. I'm venturing into areas way beyond my expertise. But I am told, I mean, a lot, a lot of these people have said this to me on Twitter, like he can't stop. So again, this is amateur. This is amateur hour for psychology."

Deshaun Watson decision has no timetable

Deshaun Watson Press Conference

The NFL began their own hearing on Tuesday and concluded on Thursday night.

Per the NFL, there is no set timeline for when Robinson, who was jointly appointed by the NFL and NFL Players Association, will make her decision. Robinson will determine if Watson violated the NFL's personal conduct policy. Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero previously reported that all parties expect a ruling before Browns veterans report to training camp on July 26.

At the very least, there is some clarity being shown in the direction of the conclusion of this case.

