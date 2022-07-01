REPORT: Deshaun Watson reaches confidentiality agreement with 20/24 women, NFL still wants to suspend QB

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has been under investigation by the law and the NFL for quite some time now, regarding 24 sexual misconduct lawsuits. There may soon be a conclusion to the saga.

Watson, originally, faced 24 sexual misconduct lawsuits, but that number went down to just four as he reached settlements with 20 out of the 24 women in the lawsuits.

Watson had a hearing with the NFL that began on Tuesday and concluded Thursday night. There is no expected timetable for when the league reveal its punishment for Watson.

CBS Sports put out two good scenarios regarding what we can expect as an outcome of the Watson situation.

From CBS Sports:

1. No suspension. If Robinson decides Watson did NOT violate the personal conduct policy, then she can simply rule that Watson doesn't deserve to be suspended. If that happens, then the quarterback would be free to play the entire 2022 season for the Browns. This seems like the least likely scenario, but the NFLPA is going to try and make it happen by arguing that Watson's punishment should be proportional to the punishments that have recently been handed out to several owners, who are also supposed to follow the personal conduct policy. Watson's side is expected to point out that Robert Kraft didn't get suspended for his alleged incident at a massage parlor and that Jerry Jones never got punished even though the Cowboys were admittedly involved in a voyeurism scandal that ended with their top PR guy unexpectedly retiring.

2. Watson gets suspended. If Robinson rules that Watson DID violate the personal conduct policy, then that means the quarterback will definitely be getting suspended. Although the NFL is pushing for an indefinite suspension of Watson that would last at least one year, Robinson doesn't necessarily have to follow that suggestion. The judge will be free to suspend Watson for whatever length she sees fit.

The Cleveland Browns will likely turn to Jacoby Brissett if and when Deshaun Watson is suspended

Houston Texans v Miami Dolphins

While the Browns and Watson are waiting to hear back from the NFL, if and when he is suspended for however long it is, the team will likely turn to backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett. Brissett signed with the team this off-season.

Brissett most recently played for the Dolphins last season, playing in five games when Tua Tagovailoa was hurt. He may get an opportunity to start for an extended amount of time if Watson is suspended and if/when the team trades Baker Mayfield.

