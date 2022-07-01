Deshaun Watson's teammate admits 'stressful' impact of QB's legal issues on Browns organization

Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns are impatiently waiting to hear back from the NFL about a potential suspension. It's important for them to know how long they will be without their starting quarterback, so they can prepare a gameplan without him. As much of a distraction this situation is, it's also very stressful for the team.

Speaking to Ashley Bastock of Cleveland.com, running back Kareem Hunt opened up about how stressful it is for the franchise. Hunt said:

“Yeah, it’s definitely stressful for them. It’s tough because they’re trying to figure out what pieces they’ve got for the season and what plays they want to put in."

He continued:

“There’s different plays for Deshaun and Jacoby [Brissett], different playbook, different things we can do at quarterback.”

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Kareem Hunt: "Definitely stressful" for Browns to wait for word on Deshaun Watson. wp.me/pbBqYq-ciZe Kareem Hunt: "Definitely stressful" for Browns to wait for word on Deshaun Watson. wp.me/pbBqYq-ciZe

Hunt added that he's focused on himself and playing at 100 percent next season and said the team would be fine without Watson if he is suspended for the whole year:

“I mean, I really don’t know too much about the whole situation. If he misses it, it’s a next-man-up mentality. I’m going to be ready to play, and I know the rest of the team is still going to be ready to play. We didn’t have Deshaun last year or the years before."

He continued:

“We do [talk about it], but we’re more worried about ourselves. It’s a business, man, that’s the biggest thing. You’ve got to worry about yourself, because if you don’t you could not be here.”

Deshaun Watson could be suspended for 6-8 games or the entire season

Deshaun Watson Press Conference

While there have been rumors of a possible year-plus suspension for Watson, it was originally expected to be six to eight games. The NFL's investigation into the quarterback's behavior is finally nearing its conclusion. It is almost a certainty that they will find that he has violated the personal conduct policy. If that is the case, logic dictates that a suspension is forthcoming.

ESPN's Sarah Barshop reports that there is no timetable for a decision, but Watson can appeal if he is suspended. She said:

"There is no set timeline for Robinson's decision once the hearing ends. Once she rules, Watson will have the option to appeal. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell could either rule on that appeal or call on an independent ruler."

The Browns are expected to play at least most of the season without the quarterback. In that case, they would turn to backup Jacoby Brissett as they are likely to trade Baker Mayfield.

It will be interesting to see what the NFL decides to do with the under-fire quarterback and if he will take the field in 2022.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Cleveland.com, Total Pro Sports, ESPN, Sarah Barshop and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far