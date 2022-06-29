"Browns thought that they could buy culture" - NFL analyst believes Cleveland tried to take a shortcut to success with Deshaun Watson and are failing     

When the Cleveland Browns acquired quarterback Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans, many were surprised. The Browns gave up three first-round picks, a third-round pick, and a fourth-round pick in exchange for Watson along with a fifth-round pick.

The Browns gave the former Clemson Tiger a five-year $230 million contract fully guaranteed. The deal itself wasn't what was mind-blowing, but what was surprising was the fact that the Browns made him one of the top-five highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL. While he's currently under investigation for his civil cases.

Doug Gottlieb jumped on The Herd with Colin Cowherd and thinks the Browns gave him this contract because they have no self-worth.

Gottlieb said:

"And like anything that Deshaun says about Cleveland, the only thing that matters is he wasn't going to Cleveland for a penny less than they paid him or at least that's what Cleveland feared, and they fully guaranteed his contract. And you only do that, you only go above and beyond and give somebody the most ironclad contract in the history of the NFL, If there's a lack of self-worth there, right?"

Gottlieb added that the Browns tried to buy culture:

"I think the Browns thought that they could buy culture. Right? Like alright, we're gonna. We got a bad culture. You know, Freddie kitchens just let this thing go, right? Let's go hire Kevin Stefanski and then we'll go out we'll get you to know."

The final decision has no timetable

Deshaun Watson Press Conference

Deshaun Watson began his hearing with the NFL and NFLPA's jointly appointed disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson on Tuesday. The hearing continues on Wednesday and could extend beyond that.

ESPN's Sarah Barshop reports that there is no timetable for a decision, but Watson can appeal it if he is suspended.

Barshop said:

"There is no set timeline for Robinson's decision once the hearing ends. Once she rules, Watson will have the option to appeal. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell could either rule on that appeal or call on an independent ruler."

Like most things, only time will tell how this situation will play out. Baker Mayfield remains on the roster but it seems like that bridge has been burned as an option for him as their quarterback. Time will tell who will be suiting up at quarterback for Week 1.

