NFL Rumors: Insider reveals Browns unwilling to retain Baker Mayfield despite Deshaun Watson's impending season-long suspension

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is once again the subject of fresh rumors about when he is expected to be traded and to which team.

Meanwhile, Deshaun Watson's suspension looms for the Browns. Cleveland acquired the former All-Pro quarterback in March in exchange for first-round picks in 2022, 2023, and 2024 along with a 2023 third-rounder and 2022 and 2024 fourth-round selections. They gave him a $230 million fully guaranteed contract upon acquiring him.

Cleveland Browns @Browns OFFICIAL: We have acquired 3-time Pro Bowl QB Deshaun Watson in a trade with the Texans OFFICIAL: We have acquired 3-time Pro Bowl QB Deshaun Watson in a trade with the Texans

While Watson may be suspended for the entire season due to his ongoing legal issues, many thought Baker Mayfield would get his chance to start for the Browns this year. That doesn't seem likely.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport discussed the chances of Mayfield staying in Cleveland this season on The Pat McAfee Show.

Rapoport said:

"The Browns and Panthers had some talks about Baker Mayfield two weeks ago right before minicamp. It didn't get to where it needed to go, it didn't consumate a trade, but they did have some talks, which makes me think the Browns are willing to trade him not knowing what's gonna happen to Deshaun."

Rapoport added:

"If the league gets what it seeks and gets a year, I don't think the Browns are gonna say, 'Alright, we're just gonna keep Baker.' It's possible, but there's just so much work that needs to be done to get to the point where Baker would be the starting quarterback of the Browns."

#PMSLive "The Browns & Panthers had some talks about Baker Mayfield two weeks ago which makes me think the Browns are willing to trade him not knowing what's gonna happen to Deshaun" ~ @RapSheet "The Browns & Panthers had some talks about Baker Mayfield two weeks ago which makes me think the Browns are willing to trade him not knowing what's gonna happen to Deshaun" ~@RapSheet#PMSLive https://t.co/dWVFAhnXmv

The Seattle Seahawks are still interested in Baker Mayfield

While it seems like Mayfield may be on the move soon, a couple of teams has gauged the most interest in him during the off-season. One of those teams is the Seattle Seahawks.

According to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, Seattle are highly interested in acquiring Mayfield.

IG: JosinaAnderson @JosinaAnderson I’m told the #Seahawks still have a high-level of interest in acquiring QB Baker Mayfield and behind-the-scenes are open to contractually extending him, per league source. I also know that the process of collecting information and insights into Mayfield is still ongoing. I’m told the #Seahawks still have a high-level of interest in acquiring QB Baker Mayfield and behind-the-scenes are open to contractually extending him, per league source. I also know that the process of collecting information and insights into Mayfield is still ongoing.

Anderson wrote on Twitter:

"I’m told the [Seahawks] still have a high-level of interest in acquiring QB Baker Mayfield and behind-the-scenes are open to contractually extending him, per league source. I also know that the process of collecting information and insights into Mayfield is still ongoing."

If Seattle were to acquire Mayfield, they could have a chance of making the playoffs. Mayfield would work with Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny, Kenneth Walker III, DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Noah Fant. They could finish as a top-10 offense if Mayfield were to play a healthy season there.

