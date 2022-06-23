NFL Rumors: Insider claims Seahawks still interested in acquiring Baker Mayfield

The Baker Mayfield saga just doesn't seem to ever end. In the most recent news, he has been linked to the Seattle Seahawks once again. The quarterback has been linked to several teams this offseason, with the Seahawks popping up repeatedly as a franchise interested in his services.

Mayfield requested a trade following Deshaun Watson's arrival and though nothing solid has materialized since then, rumors and speculation continue. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports released the latest report on the situation.

Here's what she said:

"I’m told the #Seahawks still have a high-level of interest in acquiring QB Baker Mayfield and behind-the-scenes are open to contractually extending him, per league source. I also know that the process of collecting information and insights into Mayfield is still ongoing."

If what Anderson said is true, then that's big and could maybe facilitate a trade.

Mayfield is due $18.8 million this season, as the Cleveland Browns picked up the fifth-year option on him last year. The Browns could end up keeping Mayfield as they await to see what happens with Watson. He could even start for the Browns this season, though the rift between him and the franchise seems insurmountable.

Franchises interested in acquiring Mayfield seem reluctant to pay him $18.8 million this season following his down year in 2021. In that campaign, he played on a torn labrum for much of the season and the Browns finished 8-9.

That being said, if Seattle are open to extending Mayfield, they may not have to pay him the full $18 million that he's due this season on a reworked deal. Agents and teams will have to hash out the details, but it seems like a trade could finally happen.

Seattle Seahawks previously appeared set on Drew Lock and Geno Smith

Jacksonville Jaguars v Seattle Seahawks

Seattle head coach Pete Carroll seems to be confident in the current players that they have at quarterback. Carroll has stated on more than one occasion that the current competition between Drew Lock and Geno Smith was bearing fruit.

Here's what he said:

“They look in control,” Carroll told reporters. “They’ve done a terrific job so far. "

Carroll added that the pre-season games will be very important reps for the battling quarterbacks:

"The games are going to be important, and everything will be important. It’s going to be a real battle. It’s going to be really an exciting time for our team, for those guys in particular, and for our people watching. I’m pumped about it. I really am.”

The Seahawks acquired Lock during the Russell Wilson trade this offseason and Smith was Wilson's backup for the last few seasons. Smith has the upper hand in the battle as he knows the system and the playbook, but the job is anyone's to win.

Mayfield is felt by most to be an upgrade on either of their two current quarterback options and it is possible that signing him could change the outlook of the season for Seattle.

It will be interesting to see if anything comes of this, or if Mayfeld will remain with the Cleveland Browns going into the 2022 season.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit the Josina Anderson, CBS Sports, NYPost and H/T Sportskeeda.

