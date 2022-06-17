"Why will we jump out the window and pay him all this money when we don't have to?" - Former NFL player on why teams are in no rush to trade for Baker Mayfield

What is going to happen with Baker Mayfield? The Cleveland Browns decided to move on from their former first-overall pick this off-season when they traded for quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Cleveland gave up first-round picks in 2022, 2023, and 2024, along with a 2023 third-rounder and 2022, and 2024 fourth-round selections to the Houston Texans for Watson.

Cleveland Browns @Browns OFFICIAL: We have acquired 3-time Pro Bowl QB Deshaun Watson in a trade with the Texans OFFICIAL: We have acquired 3-time Pro Bowl QB Deshaun Watson in a trade with the Texans

Upon acquiring Watson, Mayfield requested a trade from the team, which was quickly denied at first. After some time, the Browns were interested in trading him away, but it's difficult to do so for various reasons.

Former All-Pro defensive lineman Gerald McCoy spoke about Mayfield's situation on The Herd with Colin Cowherd.

He thinks teams know that the Browns are going to have to do something with Mayfield so they are staying away from paying or acquiring him.

"I don't know if it says a lot about his character of who he is as a quarterback more than why would we pay him all of this money and you're going to have to do something with him at some point, anyway."

"You know, as I've been saying, as my son and I...we've been having this conversation. I feel like teams know the Browns are going to have to do something. They went and got Deshaun Watson, so they have to do something with Baker. So why will we jump out the window and pay him all this money when we don't have to?"

Carolina Panthers could make a deal for Baker Mayfield soon

CBS Sports' NFL insider Jonathan Jones reported on Tuesday that Carolina Panthers have "urgency" to finalize a deal for Mayfield.

Mayfield's salary and how much teams will pay remains an issue There's "urgency" from Panthers' side to trade for Baker Mayfield soon so he can play in minicamp, per @jjones9 Mayfield's salary and how much teams will pay remains an issue There's "urgency" from Panthers' side to trade for Baker Mayfield soon so he can play in minicamp, per @jjones9Mayfield's salary and how much teams will pay remains an issue https://t.co/ZuYK2TSQVU

"The main issue remains Mayfield's salary and how much or how little (the) teams (will) pay. There's urgency on Carolina's side to execute the deal soon so Mayfield can get some time in minicamp with the Panthers. For the Browns, it's the best offer they have. Talks (are) ongoing."

Mayfield is due $18.8 million this season, as the Browns picked up the fifth-year option on him last year. The Browns could end up keeping Mayfield as they are awaiting to see what happens with Watson. So, he could wind up starting for the Browns all season.

