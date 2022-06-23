"It should be a year" - Stephen A. Smith pressures NFL to suspend Deshaun Watson for all of 2022

When the Cleveland Browns acquired quarterback Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans this off-season, the expectation was that Watson would start every game for the Browns for the 2022/23 season.

Cleveland Browns @Browns OFFICIAL: We have acquired 3-time Pro Bowl QB Deshaun Watson in a trade with the Texans OFFICIAL: We have acquired 3-time Pro Bowl QB Deshaun Watson in a trade with the Texans

With 20 of Watson's civil cases settled, only four are still pending. Still, the NFL is conducting its own investigation and has the power to suspend Watson if deeming it necessary.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate Breaking: Deshaun Watson has reached confidential settlements with all but four civil lawsuits that were filed against him, according to attorney Tony Buzbee. Breaking: Deshaun Watson has reached confidential settlements with all but four civil lawsuits that were filed against him, according to attorney Tony Buzbee. 20 out of the 24 civil lawsuits filed against Deshaun Watson have been settled and will soon be dismissed. twitter.com/MySportsUpdate… 20 out of the 24 civil lawsuits filed against Deshaun Watson have been settled and will soon be dismissed. twitter.com/MySportsUpdate…

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith thinks that the NFL needs to make a decision soon.

Smith said:

"They have to make a decision, whatever they're going to do. Listen, we believe Deshaun Watson or we don't believe him. Point number one and point number two, regardless of what we believe, this is our punishment, period. You got to make a decision."

Smith added that by only having $1.3 million guaranteed this season, it was a sign that Watson and his camp anticipated being suspended for a year, and Smith agreed, saying:

"All of us, I think, at this point would lean towards the entire season, particularly when you consider the fact that his representation gave us a heads up by only having a $1.3 million base salary for this upcoming season. That says that you anticipated you were going to be suspended for this year."

He further added:

"You basically told on yourself that you anticipated that you were going to get a year. So, damn it, it should be a year."

The Browns might want to hold onto Baker Mayfield before the Deshaun Watson ruling

Cleveland Browns v Los Angeles Chargers

When the Browns acquired Watson, Mayfield immediately requested a trade, which makes sense since he still thinks he's a quality starter capable of starting on a handful of teams.

For now, the best option for the Browns is to hold on to Mayfield. Though there will be a lot of political issues to sort out between the two parties, the former first-round pick remains Cleveland's best quarterback.

At the moment, no team seems willing to pick up the $17.9 million that Mayfield is owed. Prospective teams like the Panthers are rumored to be waiting out the Browns, convinced Cleveland will eventually have to cut ties with their No. 1 overall selection.

Mayfield certainly seems to be Carolina's best option considering their starting QB for the 2022 season currently stands to be Sam Darnold or Matt Corral.

