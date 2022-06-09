“We can’t have this” - NFL analyst explains why 24th victim may lead to massive suspension for Deshaun Watson

A few days ago, on June 6th, a 24th lawsuit was filed against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. The latest lawsuit claims that the quarterback sought massages from strangers on Instagram on more than a hundred occasions.

The lawsuit comes as the NFL investigation into the quarterback was nearing completion and throws everything into turmoil.

NFL analyst Albert Breer spoke about the situation on the Adam Schefter podcast and thinks the NFL needs to take action, especially after a 24th lawsuit.

Breer said:

“Now, you know, Roger already said because there aren't criminal charges here that they aren't going to use the commissioner's exempt list, which would essentially put them on paid leave, which more or less he was last year too."

He continued:

"But I do think it could affect what happens with the suspension. And the key part, when it comes to the 24th lawsuit that makes it different than the previous 23. The League and the Browns have already gone through the depositions of the previous 22 of the first 22. And then the 23rd. They knew it was coming. My understanding is this 24th lawsuit is a little bit different."

He expanded on his point by saying:

"What's going to be key here is what Deshaun Watson told the NFL investigators and what he told the Browns and how open he was about this 24th case, and how much this is catching the league and the Browns by surprise."

Florio added:

"I don't know the answer to that. I'm not sure whether or not the team or the league was apprised that this could come that this was an issue for Deshaun Watson. But I think the level to which the league and the Browns are surprised by this is going to be a factor because if this is coming out of nowhere for them, you know, I think there's a good chance the league looks at the shot and says we can't have this, you know, you you looked at us in the eye and you told us what happened and you left this part out of it."

He concluded by saying the following:

"And so, you know, I certainly think the 24th lawsuit could be a factor when it comes to their decision making here and that's beyond even just the PR on it which we always know is a factor.”

The NFL could still suspend Deshaun Watson

Cleveland Browns Offseason Workout

While Watson hasn't been criminally charged yet for any of the 24 lawsuits, the NFL could still decide to suspend him. It would not be the first time this has happened in the NFL.

On August 11, 2017, the NFL suspended Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott for the first six games of the 2017 season for violating the personal conduct policy. His suspension stemmed from accusations of domestic violence against his ex-girlfriend on five occasions in 2016.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Now that the NFL has suspended Ezekiel Elliott for six games, what comes next? es.pn/2vMYB7Y Now that the NFL has suspended Ezekiel Elliott for six games, what comes next?es.pn/2vMYB7Y

Elliot was never criminally charged, but under the NFL's investigation, they decided to inflict the punishment on him.

They could well do the same for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. Cleveland gave the quarterback a huge five-year, fully guaranteed 230 million dollar contract extension. The Browns' decision to trade for and pay the under-fire quarterback is now being questioned by fans and the media alike.

It will be interesting to see what happens next in the Deshaun Watson saga.

