“This is a team that’s going to make the playoffs” - NFL analyst lays out why Panthers can succeed with Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield's time with the Cleveland Browns has come to an end following his trade to the Carolina Panthers. Panthers fans are excited to see what the new season and their new quarterback will bring. The trade appears to have got some analysts a little giddy too.

One has gone as far as to suggest that Mayfield's arrival has turned Carolina into a playoff contender. Former NFL quarterback and ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky was speaking on First Take and had the following to share:

"This is why I think this is a playoff team with Baker Mayfield the guy we saw two years ago, cause that's the last time he was healthy, he was third in the NFL in QBR, and led them to the playoffs."

Orlovsky continued:

"Number one, this is a top ten defense in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers, has one of the better young defensive lines in the league with Brian Burns and Derrick Brown. They also get Jaycee Horn back who was their superstar corner, first-round draft pick from the South Carolina, they'll get him back healthy. So this is going to be a very good defense."

The former Detroit Lions quarterback then discussed the Panthers offensive line:

"Number two, you talked about the improvement of the offensive line. But you talk about drafting a tackle, top-six overall isn't a big deal if he's a really good player, it's 20% of the offensive line. If Ickey Ekwonu is what many offensive line people say he is going to be, that's a huge jump in their performance."

Before finally addressing Carolina's receivers:

"This is the best wide receiver group that Baker Mayfield has ever played with, and you can't debate that. Robby Anderson, DJ Moore and Rashard Higgins, that's the best wide receiver group he has ever had."

Baker Mayfield's 2020 performance with the Cleveland Browns

Oklahoma Spring Game

Whenever fans of Baker Mayfield want to talk up his credentials, they immediately point to the 2020 season. During which he led the Browns to a 11-5 record, taking them to the postseason for the first time since 2002. He delivered their first playoff victory of the millennium against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Baker Mayfield had a passer rating of 95.9 with 3,563 passing yards, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions that season. His completion percentage was still below 63%, despite throwing less than he had even done before, as the Browns became a run-heavy offense.

Baker protected the ball better in 2020. His interception rate dropped dramatically, as did his number of sacks. This largely came from a combination of better offensive line play and a quicker release on shorter passes.

Possibly now not a starter? Baker Mayfield 20203,563 yards26 TDs8 INTS11-596% PRBaker mayfield 20213,010 yards 17 TDs14 INT8-9 Record83% PRPossibly now not a starter? https://t.co/gjmILG9QB3

Statistics don't tell the whole story and can be quite misleading at times. But what is glaringly obvious when comparing 2020 to his career numbers is that Baker Mayfield is inaccurate when under duress.

If you give him time to pass within a simplified system, with an excellent run game, then he can be effective when he plays within his limitations. It will be interesting to see how he gets on with Carolina.

