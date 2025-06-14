Analyst urges Kevin Stefanski for "crystallized" plan with Shedeur Sanders knocking on Browns' QB1 door

Shedeur Sanders is making the Browns quarterback carousel chaotic by the day. NFL analyst Jeremy Fowler believes it’s time for coach Kevin Stefanski to pick a more concrete plan for the QB1 position as the minicamp concludes before the new season.
Deion Sanders' quarterback son has made an impression in the minicamp, Fowler noted. This just makes things tougher for the Browns coach.
Stefanski experimented in OTAs, giving reps to fifth-round draft pick Sanders, third-rounder Dillon Gabriel, Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco. However, Fowler thinks that the Browns need a more defined status quo in the quarterback field. The NFL analyst said on SportsCenter (02:05):
"I was told Kevin Stefanski's plan for his four quarterbacks in OTAs and minicamp was to try to get a lot of different guys different touches in different situations, and they all really answered the bell, including Sanders, who showed the ability to put the ball in some tight windows.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
"He threw with aggressiveness, took some chances. So they like where he sits. Now Stefanski has to formulate a plan in training camp that's probably a little more crystallized, maybe has a little bit of a depth chart to it. They are not there yet, but Sanders has made an impression, no doubt."
The Browns quarterback dilemma is becoming harder to ignore. Sanders, a 144th pick after being hyped as a first-round talent, impressed coaches with his aggressive approach in minicamp. However, it is unlikely that Stefanski would grant him starting duties just from his performance in training camp.
Also read: "Can’t really judge QB in gym shorts" - NFL fans react as Shedeur Sanders shows off flawless deep shot to Tre McKitty at Browns minicamp
NFL analyst dismisses Shedeur Sanders' chances to be Cleveland's QB1
According to analyst Spencer German, the Browns will likely roll with veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett in Week 1 of the 2025 season. Sanders boasted a 77.4% completion rate with nine touchdowns to one interception in the OTAs. But the Colorado rookie still has work to do.
Appearing on the "Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show" podcast, German said:
"So I think they are gonna open the cano with Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco being the guys that are getting most of the reps with the ones. Now, maybe Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel can change their minds with how they play in the preseason." [03:25]
The preseason could shake things up, but Shedeur Sanders seems to be QB3 at best for Spencer right now.
Also read: Ex-NFL HC Eric Mangini advises Browns to take Shedeur Sanders' camp stats "with a gigantic grain of salt"
Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.