"Rhule's ego led him to think he knew better than other NFL teams" - NFL analyst slams Panthers HC and front office for assembling an average QB room

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is a man under pressure as he enters his third season in Charlotte. The previous two have certainly not been successful as the former Baylor coach has accumulated a disappointing 10-23 record.

Owner David Tepper handed Rhule a seven-year, $60 million contract, and certainly could not be happy with the early returns. One area of real concern is the Panthers' failure to find a solution at the quarterback position, and NFL analyst Warren Sharp believes that Rhule must carry the can for that failure.

In a series of tweets, Sharp had some very harsh words for the former Baylor man, as well as the Panthers organization, saying:

"Carolina tried to take the short cut at the QB position. Rhule's ego led him to think he knew better than other NFL teams. He never wanted to rebuild, teach a young QB & deal with growing pains. He wanted wins ready-made out of the box with vet QBs other teams knew didn't work"

Sharp continued:

"This deal is 100 percent about him trying to save his job. Yes, Baker is a cheap add and is better than Darnold, but he isn’t a long-term answer for any team and will win just enough to keep you from drafting a top QB. He doesn’t care about that. He’s trying not to get fired this year.”

Though he conceded that Mayfield would be better off in 2022, he doubts that he is the long-term answer:

"Carolina should be better in 2022 with Baker Mayfield but Mayfield needs special "care" from an OC to thrive & I don't think Ben McAdoo is that guy. This move is a smart attempt to save Rhule's job this year, but does not solve the Panthers long term QB issues."

Rhule's failed search for Cam Newton's successor

The HC's arrival in Carolina immediately saw a change at the quarterback position. Long-time franchise QB and former MVP Cam Newton was released after mounting injury issues.

Ever since, the Panthers quarterback room has been a revolving door as seasoned veterans and former 1st-round draft picks have all attempted to stake a claim for the position.

Teddy Bridgewater, Sam Darnold, PJ Walker, Matt Barkley and even the returning Cam Newton have all had auditions for the job.

Rhule has now rolled the dice once more, first drafting Matt Corral and then trading for Baker Mayfield. However, these gambles on multiple reclamation projects have come at a cost as the Panthers have given up six draft picks, including a 2nd and 3rd rounder. If the third-year coach does not find success this time round, he may not get another chance.

