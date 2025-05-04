Andrew Berry delivers his verdict on Deion Sanders' impact on Browns' decision to draft Shedeur Sanders

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry addressed speculation about Deion Sanders' influence on his son Shedeur Sanders's draft pick. Shedeur, projected as a potential top pick earlier in the draft cycle, surprisingly fell to the fifth round. Cleveland traded up to select him with the 144th overall pick.

Ad

During a press conference following the draft, Berry responded to questions about whether Deion's big personality and platform contributed to Brown's decision to pick his son.

"I can't say if that was a factor or not for other teams, but that was not a significant factor for us," Berry said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NCAA Football: Colorado NFL Showcase - Source: Imagn

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Cleveland traded Seattle their 166th and 192nd picks to move up and select Sanders.

Ad

Trending

Berry also highlighted the positive relationship between the Browns organization and Deion Sanders.

"Our personal relationships and interactions with Deion, that's really been all positive from our perspective," Berry said as per ESPN. "And I mean that organizationally, not just me and Kevin. Really all of us who have interacted with Deion, and the people out in Colorado. We don't typically penalize prospects for their parents."

Ad

Browns "felt good" with Shedeur Sanders

NCAA Football: Colorado NFL Showcase - Source: Imagn

The Browns conducted an extensive evaluation of Shedeur Sanders throughout the pre-draft process. They met with him at the East-West Shrine Bowl, NFL Scouting Combine, hosting him on a top-30 visit and dining with him before his April 4 Pro Day workout.

Ad

"We felt good with him as a person," Berry said on Saturday after selecting Sanders. "He works hard. He's a really good kid. He wants to be great. His teammates loved him in Colorado, and I know he'll come in here ready to work, ready to try and put his best foot forward in all areas of competition."

Ad

According to ESPN, a source with knowledge of the team's internal conversations revealed Berry "worked hard to trade up for him," starting to make calls late in the fourth round, and called the selection a "no-brainer."

Shedeur Sanders was Cleveland's seventh and final pick in the 2025 draft—and their second quarterback taken after selecting Dillon Gabriel at pick 94. Coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed he will have an opportunity to compete for the starting role in a quarterback room that lacks a clear QB1.

Ad

Sanders will join a Browns quarterback competition that includes 40-year-old Joe Flacco, former first-round pick Kenny Pickett and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel.

Deshaun Watson is expected to miss significant time in 2025 with an Achilles injury.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.