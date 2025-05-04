"It's crazy" - Justin Jefferson stunned by Shedeur Sanders' draft slide, reveals added "chip on the shoulders" for Browns QB

Shedeur Sanders' slide was the biggest storyline in this year's NFL draft. The ex-Colorado quarterback was a projected top-three pick in several mock drafts. However, after snubbing the Combine and the Big 12 Pro Day, Shedeur saw his draft stock fall, with some predicting him to go late in the first round.
Shedeur Sanders plummeted further away from what experts and analysts projected. He ended up being the sixth quarterback picked in the draft, with names like Tyler Shough and Jalen Milroe going ahead of Coach Prime's son. Shedeur was selected in the fifth round by the Cleveland Browns with the 144th overall pick.
Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson shared his thoughts on Shedeur Sanders' draft fall during an interview at the F1 event in Miami. The 4x Pro Bowler called it "crazy" and expressed his confidence in the quarterback's talent and abilities.
"I think it's crazy that he went, he dropped that far in the draft," Jefferson said. "I definitely don't think he should have dropped that far......I definitely thought that he should have been drafted in that first second round. I guess it's just more fire for him and more chip on his shoulder that he can use going into the league."
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Jefferson also shared his take on which NFL teams would have been ideal for Shedeur Sanders. He named the Giants, the Steelers and the Browns as his picks. The Giants went with Jaxson Dart in the first round. The Steelers went with ex-Ohio State star Will Howard in the sixth round.
As for the Browns, they selected Dillon Gabriel with the 94th pick ahead of Coach Prime's son. This leaves them with four active options in the QB room, including veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett.
Ryan Clark supports Shedeur Sanders after draft slide
Ex-NFL star Ryan Clark had a lot to say about Coach Prime's son on Saturday. He shared a clip of himself from "The Pivot" podcast on X while accompanying it with a lengthy caption. He praised Shedeur for remaining humble despite the circumstances.
Clark also highlighted how the criticisms about the quarterback's physical talent are valid. However, it does not validate his fall in the draft.
"The Sanders family won draft weekend," Clark said. "A family & a player that had been discredited during the entire pre-draft process put on a masterclass of pose, humility, gratitude & grace. Though I'm sure, many won't acknowledge it."
"There are fair questions about @ShedeurSanders ceiling of 'Physical talent', but he his tape is not a 5th rounder's film......He will be the most popular player in Browns uniform, & this week has only added to his intrigue."
After a disappointing 3-14 campaign last season, the Browns have made several new additions to the team. What remains to be seen is who will serve as the starting quarterback for the upcoming season.
Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.