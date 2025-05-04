"It's crazy" - Justin Jefferson stunned by Shedeur Sanders' draft slide, reveals added "chip on the shoulders" for Browns QB

Shedeur Sanders' slide was the biggest storyline in this year's NFL draft. The ex-Colorado quarterback was a projected top-three pick in several mock drafts. However, after snubbing the Combine and the Big 12 Pro Day, Shedeur saw his draft stock fall, with some predicting him to go late in the first round.

Ad

Shedeur Sanders plummeted further away from what experts and analysts projected. He ended up being the sixth quarterback picked in the draft, with names like Tyler Shough and Jalen Milroe going ahead of Coach Prime's son. Shedeur was selected in the fifth round by the Cleveland Browns with the 144th overall pick.

Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson shared his thoughts on Shedeur Sanders' draft fall during an interview at the F1 event in Miami. The 4x Pro Bowler called it "crazy" and expressed his confidence in the quarterback's talent and abilities.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I think it's crazy that he went, he dropped that far in the draft," Jefferson said. "I definitely don't think he should have dropped that far......I definitely thought that he should have been drafted in that first second round. I guess it's just more fire for him and more chip on his shoulder that he can use going into the league."

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jefferson also shared his take on which NFL teams would have been ideal for Shedeur Sanders. He named the Giants, the Steelers and the Browns as his picks. The Giants went with Jaxson Dart in the first round. The Steelers went with ex-Ohio State star Will Howard in the sixth round.

As for the Browns, they selected Dillon Gabriel with the 94th pick ahead of Coach Prime's son. This leaves them with four active options in the QB room, including veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett.

Ad

Ryan Clark supports Shedeur Sanders after draft slide

Ex-NFL star Ryan Clark had a lot to say about Coach Prime's son on Saturday. He shared a clip of himself from "The Pivot" podcast on X while accompanying it with a lengthy caption. He praised Shedeur for remaining humble despite the circumstances.

Clark also highlighted how the criticisms about the quarterback's physical talent are valid. However, it does not validate his fall in the draft.

Ad

"The Sanders family won draft weekend," Clark said. "A family & a player that had been discredited during the entire pre-draft process put on a masterclass of pose, humility, gratitude & grace. Though I'm sure, many won't acknowledge it."

"There are fair questions about @ShedeurSanders ceiling of 'Physical talent', but he his tape is not a 5th rounder's film......He will be the most popular player in Browns uniform, & this week has only added to his intrigue."

Ad

Expand Tweet

After a disappointing 3-14 campaign last season, the Browns have made several new additions to the team. What remains to be seen is who will serve as the starting quarterback for the upcoming season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.