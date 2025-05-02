"He held it down" - Wallo267 makes feelings known on Shilo Sanders' big brother act during Shedeur Sanders' draft slide to Browns

Podcaster Wallace Peeples, aka Wallo267, praised Shilo Sanders for his support of brother Shedeur during what turned into a difficult NFL draft experience. Shedeur faced an unexpected slide to the fifth round.

On Thursday's episode of the "Million Dollaz Worth of Game" show, Wallo267 and Deion Sanders discussed Shilo's behavior during his brother's draft ordeal.

"I had a real talk with him. I was proud of him. He held it down. Shilo lives up," Wallo267 said.

Shedeur Sanders was once projected as a potential first-round pick and even considered for the No. 1 selection. Shedeur waited until the fifth round before the Cleveland Browns selected him with the 144th pick.

Shilo Sanders' support for Shedeur as he waited for his future

During the wait through multiple draft days, Shilo attempted to lift his brother's spirits.

A video posted by Well Off Media captured Day 2 of the draft at the Sanders household. In the footage, Shilo Sanders picked up a football and offered words of motivation to his brother.

"Hey Shedeur, show them what they're missing out on. Show them what they're missing out on. Y'all could've got that yesterday," Shilo said.

While supporting his brother through the draft process, Shilo faced his own NFL journey. Despite being considered a possible late-round prospect, he went undrafted. He signed as an undrafted rookie free agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Shilo expressed optimism about his future in Tampa:

"I'm getting ready before I even get there, so I can get there in shape. I could run all day. I'm just feeling good," he said in a TikTok video reposted on X on Friday.

Shedeur joins a crowded quarterback room in Cleveland with veterans Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel and Deshaun Watson. Meanwhile, Shilo is also fighting for a roster spot in Tampa Bay.

