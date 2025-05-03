Shilo Sanders reacts to Donald Trump’s public plea for brother Shedeur Sanders

Shilo Sanders has called President Donald Trump's public support for his brother Shedeur Sanders "the coolest thing" he's ever seen.

Shilo and Shedeur Sanders are the sons of NFL legend Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders. Shedeur, a quarterback from Colorado, unexpectedly slid to the fifth round in the 2025 NFL draft despite earlier projections as a potential first-round pick.

Shilo had a similar trajectory as well as he went undrafted but later signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a free agent.

The younger Sanders brother, however, addressed the Trump post during an appearance on "One Night with Steiny" on April 30, just days after his brother was selected by the Cleveland Browns with the 144th overall pick.

"Not even going to lie, that was the coolest thing I've ever seen. If you got the President pleading, bro, you know something's wrong...W Trump. W Trump," Shilo Sanders said.

The presidential intervention came on April 26, when Trump posted a message on Truth Social questioning the NFL owners' decision to pass on Shedeur in the early rounds of the draft. Trump wrote on his own social media platform:

"What is wrong with NFL owners, are they STUPID? Deion Sanders was a great college football player, and was even greater in the NFL. He's also a very good coach, streetwise and smart! Therefore, Shedeur, his quarterback son, has PHENOMENAL GENES, and is all set for Greatness. He should be 'picked' IMMEDIATELY by a team that wants to WIN. Good luck Shedeur, and say hello to your wonderful father!"

A lot of insiders indicated that Sanders's draft day disaster was an outcome of Coach Prime's rhetoric entering the draft.

Shilo Sanders's agent pleaded for him to be signed

Former NFL star Cris Carter offered the perspective on Shedeur's draft slide that the Sanders family might have been too aggressive in their approach:

"Shedeur and his family, they overplayed their hand," Carter said, according to a May 3 report from Sporting News. "Them thinking that he was in the same evaluation mode as Eli Manning, they didn't play that right."

NCAA Football: Oklahoma State at Colorado - Source: Imagn

The Shilo Sanders draft saga included another twist with Shilo's decision to part ways professionally with his father.

"Dad was our agent," Shilo explained. "But that hasn't been working out too good. So today I had to sign with an agent."

This decision potentially paid off for Shilo. Reports indicate that his new agent, Drew Rosenhaus, "pleaded" his case to Buccaneers General Manager, Jason Licht, to secure the undrafted free agent deal.

