Andrew Schulz believes Tom Brady was 'ready to shut down' Netflix Roast after Jeff Ross' Robert Kraft massage joke

"The Roast of Tom Brady" has generated several moments and jokes that will last in the memory for a long time. Now, comedian Andrew Schulz has revealed a behind-the-scenes story of one of the most viral instances from the Netflix production.

At the very beginning of the show, 'Roast Master' Jeff Ross took a shot at the New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft. Brady quickly got up from his seat and told Ross not to say anything like that again. Schulz has now provided more details on the entire ordeal. Speaking on "Flagrant," Schulz said:

“When Tom checked Jeff Ross, I think that was 100% real. I'll tell you also, the reason why I think it's real is because they told us no jokes about happy endings with Bob Kraft, because I had a Bob Kraft tag.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Schulz said that he was told to drop his Robert Kraft joke at the behest of Tom Brady:

“And they're like, Tom asked not to do anything with the massage joke.”

Furthermore, Schulz stated that the former Patriots QB’s body language after the joke suggested, that the roast could end at any moment:

“And then Jeff did it and then Tom walks up and goes, ‘Don’t do that sh*t again.’ Like this is the first comic that goes on a live roast and it's your night.

"He was ready to shut the whole thing down. That's an alpha a** move, right?”

Expand Tweet

Despite the awkward moment, the roast continued, and Brady withstood a ton of jokes about his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen as well as many other topics.

"The Roast of Tom Brady" is a huge hit

Netflix has discontinued providing data on their on-demand shows, however, they have given the live streaming numbers for "The Roast of Tom Brady. As per Forbes, the roast was live-streamed by over 2 million people.

With only half a day during the week, the show became Netflix’s sixth-most watched show during the April 29 to May 5 week. This just goes to show that Tom Brady is still one of the biggest stars of the NFL despite his retirement.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback